The Rookie Season 7 is currently in production. The much anticipated season will explore existing arcs that Season 6 did not resolve while introducing new ones. In the previous season, Bailey and Nolan considered expanding their family, and after some tests, they learned that Bailey could not get pregnant. At the time, Dewan was pregnant in real life. The actress returned to The Rookie's set to begin filming Season 7 with an extra special person. In an Instagram post captioned, "Back to work... with a +1," Dewan introduces the world to her baby, whom she brought to set.

One of the images shows her dressed in Bailey's LAFD medic uniform. In another, she takes a mirror selfie in her trailer, while a third shows her holding her baby with crew members. In another image a makeup artist works on Dewan's makeup while she feeds the baby and a brief video shows her on set with co-star Nathan Fillion. Another image features Dewan, the baby, and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, who is also an actor on The Rookie.

Jason Returns in 'The Rookie' Season 7

The series introduced Kazee's character, Jason, as Bailey's abusive husband, who ends up in prison only to escape with Oscar in the Season 6 finale. Jason will be one of the villains featured in the upcoming season. The Rookie's showrunner, Alexi Hawley, previewed (via TV Line) the upcoming arc and how Dewan's pregnancy affects it. He talked about holding back on exploring the arc until later in the season, saying"

"They [Season 7 villains] will definitely resurface at different times. As you know, Jenna's about to have a baby in real life, so we probably won’t see [Bailey] for the first few episodes because of that. As a result, we aren’t sure when we’ll see Jason. But yes, I think we’re looking at how we can spread stuff out so we’re not just all diving into all of it at the beginning."

Bailey and Nolan Adopt in 'The Rookie' Season 7

The show closed the door on Nolan and Bailey having a biological child but offered another avenue for the couple to grow their family through adoption. Hawley talked about exploring the very personal arc in Season 7. "I think we’ll get into the real of it a bit. I have an adopted daughter, so I wanted to sort of champion that idea because I feel like adoption is such a valuable thing," he said in the same interview. "I wanted to get into the fact that, when Bailey felt like a door had closed, that they hadn’t all closed," Hawley continued. He opened up about the potential hurdles on the horizon for the couple, saying:

"But it is a very real thing, whether you adopt domestically, where there are certain restrictions and rules. And there’s actually an ability for a parent who is giving up a child to change their mind. But I thought that this is one of those things that we could really sort of lean into. I can’t really say yet where it’s all going, but I felt like even just going down the road with it and seeing how our characters interacted with it [is important]."

The Rookie won't be on ABC's fall schedule. It is held off for a mid-season premiere sometime in 2025. In the meantime, you can catch up with all episodes on Hulu in the U.S.

