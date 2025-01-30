Currently in its fourth episode, The Rookie Season 7 promises the appearance of a fan-favorite star in a guest role in next week’s episode. TVLine can confirm that Seth Gabel, who portrayed agent Lincoln Lee on FOX’s sci-fi series Fringe will put on his creepy suit once again to feature in the “Til Death” episode of The Rookie. The actor is set to appear midway through the installment to kick off a multiple-episode arc as a vending machine supplier and person of interest named Glasser.

In next week’s episode of The Rookie, airing on Tuesday, February 4, the team searches for a second serial killer as Nyla struggles with the aftermath of being attacked/injected with a paralytic as she and Angela investigated the abandoned building next to a psychiatric hospital. Elsewhere in the episode, Lucy’s relationship with Seth takes a turn, and Bailey goes to great lengths to cope with her fear of her ex-husband, Jason Wyler.

Mekia Cox, who stars as Nyla in The Rookie, opened up about the episode ahead, including Gabel’s involvement, which she couldn’t help but commend, saying:

“Seth is a sweetheart, but apparently he plays these roles a lot — these kind–of–creepy types? I’m like, ‘Well, you’re kind of good at it, so I understand why.’”

Cox also appreciated the Salem star’s approach to his The Rookie character, whom she described as someone with “a little bit of a sweet edge to him as well.” She then added. “I like that we come into this, and it’s almost flirty.” Other small screen projects Gabel has been involved in besides the police procedural include Salem, Dirty Sexy Money, Arrow, and Big Sky. Check out a first look at his The Rookie character below!

There’s Drama Ahead for Chenfrod in 'The Rookie' Season 7

Image via TVLine

Speaking of Lucy, who parted ways with Tim in The Rookie Season 6, if you’ve not caught up with all the episodes so far in this season, then you may be wondering what’s ahead for her and her ex. Well, Season 7 has already hinted at a possible reunion, but that was before Rachel, portrayed by Jasmine Matthews, returned from New York in Episode 3. You may recall that Rachel is Lucy’s friend from college and Tim's ex-girlfriend. Explaining why the surprise return happened at such a moment, showrunner Alexi Hawley said:

“With Tim and Lucy broken up, it felt like a good opportunity to do that — but not to do the expected, which is to make it a love triangle… It seemed like a good opportunity to stir the pot a bit but also to get Jasmine back on the show.”

Seth Gabel debuts in The Rookie Season 7 next Tuesday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.