In its five episodes so far, Season 7 of The Rookie has not been without its share of villains. This week's episode balances between two explosive plotlines: one featuring a new serial killer and one showing the return and death of Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). The least scary and strangest antagonist of the season is Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher), one of two new rookies at the LAPD Mid-Wilshire branch. Last week's episode revealed that there was something off about Seth, as his latest tragic backstory turned out to be a little too unbelievable.

In this week's episode, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) does some investigating into Seth's past, and she learns that he was lying about both of his "girlfriends." Seth is nowhere near gone yet, and it is unclear just how nefarious his intentions are. As it stands, though, while it's disappointing to see Lucy's first Teaching Officer experience turn out this way, this is a really important and necessary storyline for her. It pushes her to decide the type of T.O. that she wants to be, and it also shows how far Lucy has come since she first started out at the LAPD as a rookie.

In 'The Rookie's Latest Episode, Lucy Listens to Her Gut

After talking out her concerns with Tim (Eric Winter) in the previous episode, Lucy could have decided to just wait for now and try to move past it in the meantime. Instead, though, Lucy follows her instincts, and this week's episode starts with her taking a visit to Seth's high school. Lucy meets with the school counselor, Mrs. Richards (Monnae Michaell), to ask her questions about Seth's high school experience and to compare and contrast her answers against the stories that Seth told her. Lucy learns that neither of the girls that died were Seth's girlfriends and that he has a pattern of lying about tragedies to gain sympathy and to get out of difficult situations.

When Lucy confronts Seth, she tells him that she doesn't know how she is going to handle the situation yet. Now that she has all the facts, she has to weigh what she wants to do about them, and it's also her first major decision as a T.O. Ultimately, Lucy comes to the decision all on her own. As she tells Tim later in the episode, Lucy decides to recommend that Seth be cut from the program because the stakes of their jobs are too high to let something like this go. Unfortunately, Seth is already several steps ahead of Lucy, and has gone to Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and told him that his cancer has come back. Lucy has no choice but to let Seth stick around, but she and Tim share a weighted look that shows that they both suspect this is a lie as well.

'The Rookie' Season 7 Uses Seth as a Foil to Lucy