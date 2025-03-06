Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 8.Ever since Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher) joined the cast of The Rookie early in Season 7, something seemed off about the new probationary officer. When trouble arose, he always had a sad excuse to explain his poor performance to Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), who is currently serving as his training officer. After a while, Seth's sob stories began to contradict each other, and things did not add up. At first, Ridley's lies came off as very suspicious, suggesting a dark, underlying intent. However, later episodes revealed no evil or dark explanation for Ridley's lies. Ridley is simply totally incompetent. It's time to unpack the problems surrounding Officer Ridley in The Rookie Season 7.

Seth Ridley Is a Pathological Liar on 'The Rookie'

During Season 7, Episode 4, "Darkness Falls," Lucy notices something did not connect with Ridley's stories about his high school girlfriend. At first, Lucy is unsettled regarding Ridley and goes to Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) for advice, fearing the Los Angeles Police Department's background check for Ridley may have missed something. Later, during Episode 5, "Till Death," Lucy looks into Ridley's background, and she realizes that Ridley's previous stories were lies. Ridley then admits to Lucy that he struggles with telling half-truths to get himself out of trouble. In the simplest terms, Ridley is a pathological liar who habitually lies to protect himself.

Lucy's instincts concerning Ridley had her ready to recommend to Lt. Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) to cut Ridley from the program. However, before Lucy could submit her recommendation, Lt. Grey and Ridley revealed that Seth had received lab results revealing that his cancer had returned. However, Ridley's doctor supposedly permitted him to continue his police training. Lt. Grey pledges support for Ridley to continue working while undergoing cancer treatment. Ridley's history and lies call his cancer diagnosis into question, and even Lucy feels rightfully suspicious of whether Ridley's illness is legitimate.

The Jury Is Still Out Regarding Seth Ridley's Cancer