Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 8.The journey of Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) throughout the run of the ABC hit series, The Rookie, stands out as one of the most compelling character arcs since the show debuted in 2018. Watching Tim's recent changes and evolution in Season 7 is a gratifying experience. Throughout Season 7, Tim showcases significant growth, gradually transforming into a more emotional, empathetic character, exemplified in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), and other characters in the main cast. It's time to explore the training officer with a heart of gold, Tim Bradford.

Tim Bradford Finally Found Closure With His Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Hall

Ever since the Season 2 finale, "Under the Gun," we have been questioning what happened to Tim's ex-girlfriend, Rachel Hall (Jasmine Mathews). The series oddly never referenced Rachel for several years, especially when Tim began dating Lucy, who also happens to be Rachel's close friend. Additionally, Lucy set up Tim and Rachel on their first date! Rachel made a sudden and shocking return to The Rookie almost five years later in the Season 7 episode, "Out of Pocket," which finally answers unresolved questions about their relationship, giving much-needed closure to both Tim and the audience.

"Out of Pocket" reveals that Rachel essentially "ghosted" Tim after moving to New York. Later in the episode, the two engage in a mature, adult conversation, reconciling as friends. Even though Rachel and Tim are no longer together, their scene presents closure to Tim and the audience about their romance. Both characters moved on without harboring personal grudges regarding the end of their relationship, along with Lucy dating Tim. Thankfully, Lucy gave Rachel the heads-up about her dating Tim when it initially happened. Although the writers and showrunner Alexi Hawley could have better handled Rachel's hiatus from the series, Tim and Rachel's reunion gave them closure in their relationship and provided a great dramatic breakthrough for Tim in Season 7.

Tim Bradford Embraces Being 'More Emotionally Available' in Season 7

During the show's Season 6 finale, "Escape Plan," Tim admitted to Lucy that his initial therapy sessions with Dr. Blair London (Danielle Campbell) were productive. Even though Dr. London turns out to be a corrupt psychiatrist working for the equally corrupt defense attorney, Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan), the experience opens Tim's eyes about needing to continue working on himself. Season 7, Episode 7, "The Mickey," sees Tim attending a group therapy session, where he opens up about the romantic fling he had with his ex, Lucy, during the Valentine's Day episode, "The Gala." Tim expresses regret about the incident and considers it a moment of weakness that occurred before completely fixing his broken relationship. Tim's support group leader empathizes and notes that he and Lucy made the mistake together. Tim's opening up about his emotions and regrets to others in such a setting highlights a stark contrast to his more closed-off, stern nature in the earlier seasons. The scene also depicts how serious Tim is about repairing his relationship with Lucy, which he shattered when they broke up last season. Tim and Lucy enjoyed a romantic fling during the episode, but it was not enough to fully rekindle their relationship.

Later in "The Mickey," Tim also serves as an emotional sounding board to John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), who is dealing with marital issues with his wife, Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan). In Season 7, Episode 5, "Till Death," Bailey texted the assassin, Malvado (Jimmy Gonzalez), who later executed Bailey's abusive ex-husband, Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). Nolan later learned about Bailey's communication with Malvado, causing a rift between the couple. Tim is no stranger to trust issues with a spouse, due to his broken marriage with Isabel (Mircea Monroe) earlier in the series. When Nolan asks Bradford if he can speak with him about a personal issue, in what will surely go down as one of the best lines in the history of the series, Tim answers, "Usually, I’d say no, but I've been working on being more emotionally available, so shoot." Tim provides invaluable advice to Nolan, encouraging him not to give up on his marriage to Bailey and to fight for their marriage. He also advises Nolan not to make the same mistake that Tim made with Lucy. Thankfully, Nolan and Bailey make amends before the end of the episode, and they find a way forward as a couple.

Another example of Tim's emotional growth in Season 7 is evident in his relationship with the rookie probationary officer, Miles Penn (Deric Augustine). One scene in "The Mickey" depicts Tim and Officer Penn responding to a call regarding a violent spouse attacking a women's center. After Penn makes the arrest, he gets angry and threatens the suspect, and Tim chews out Penn for losing his cool. Normally, Tim is very strict about such infractions, and rightfully so. However, he recognizes Penn's distress and seeks to get Penn to open up about the issue. Penn shares his guilt concerning a previous arrest that occurred while he was an officer in Sugar Land, Texas, in which he failed to arrive to a domestic violence call in time, resulting in the death of the wife and children.

Although Tim rightfully chastises Penn for his behavior, he demonstrates empathy for Penn's attitude, explaining, "Those calls are hard for all of us, all right? But crossing the line gives guys like this a get-out-of-jail-free card, and I know you don't want that." Penn appreciates the gesture, respectfully noting that he will do better at controlling his emotions next time. Tim turns a potentially explosive situation into a teachable moment for Penn, and he succeeds in getting Penn to open up about past trauma to help impart some wisdom about handling suspects during arrests. While Tim is still very strict in his work as Penn's training officer, Tim proves he can emotionally reach his rookies in volatile circumstances. Tim and Penn's interaction in "The Mickey" represents a major step forward in their training officer/rookie dynamic.

Chenford Makes Genuine Progress in 'Wildfire'