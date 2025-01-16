After a shortened Season 6, it is with excitement we watch the unfurling of The Rookie's seventh season. The season has barely gotten underway, and it's pretty clear that there are several interesting storylines to be explored. One of those potential plotlines includes the story of officer Tim Bradford, played by Eric Winter, and where his story might lead. Season 6 of the police procedural found Tim in the eye of the storm of sorts, with former military teammate Ray (David Dastmalchian) turning up in L.A. and essentially turning his world upside down.

One of Tim's coping mechanisms during this trying period involved attending therapy sessions with his therapist, Blair London (Danielle Campbell), which also presented its own challenges as well. However, while speaking with Parade, Winter revealed to the outlet that, despite the challenges and erosion of trust Tim experienced while in therapy last season, the officer will be returning to therapy in the new season. Winter's comments read:

“We actually get to see Tim in a support group trying to work through these difficulties. Granted, the situation he’s in at the time we see that scene is very funny, or it makes it kind of funny. I won’t spoil it. But, yeah, he took it seriously after those sessions with a therapist and knows that he needs help, and he can work on himself, and he can be better.”

Tim Regrets the Direction "Chenford" Has Taken in 'The Rookie' Season 7

In The Rookie Season 7, Tim will have to deal with the consequences of his actions, one of which has seen him end his fledgling romance with Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil). Both of them working together as training officers does present him with an opportunity for them to reconnect. However, it will be interesting to see how he copes with having her around, given that he still struggles with being in love with her. Winter's comments on the present state of Chenford, read:

“Tim clearly cares about her. He broke up with her because he cares about her. It was a true statement of, ‘It’s not you, it’s me, I’m not good enough for you and I don’t think you deserve the drama I could cause in your life with my past and all that.’ So, he, again, did what he thought was the best move, but probably regrets aspects of the way it went down and wishes he could have had the confidence or the smarts to be able to at least talk to her about it first, where he’s at, how he feels. But that’s just not Tim’s way. He had to learn the hard way, I guess, with his decision.”

The Rookie has turned out to be a very interesting show for ABC, as has the network's other big police procedural drama, 9-1-1. With both shows set in Los Angeles, there have been conversations regarding both shows tossing up a crossover event. However, The Rookie showrunner, Alexi Hawley has discussed the prospects, noting that pulling it off would prove tricky, saying, “To me, that’s a hard crossover, just because you have an expectation that you’re going to see [9-1-1 characters] all the time” if you accommodate even one stunt-y crossover. “If we’re both in the same universe in Los Angeles, how are we not stumbling over them all the time?”

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET to watch all-new episodes of The Rookie. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.

