After a long break, The Rookie returns to ABC on January 7, 2025. Several changes are on the horizon for the Nathan Fillion-led drama series as a cast member departs while new ones join. The season continues the arcs from the previous season as the characters tackle the next stages of their lives. It also introduces new arcs as dynamics change and relationships evolve. ABC released the first teaser for the season, which previews the upcoming season, which is less than a month away.

The video below leans heavily on the unpredictability of one of the toughest jobs in the world. Tim leads a team of agents to arrest violent criminals who are as prepared with firepower as the police. “Being a cop is stressful, 24/7,” Chen says in a voiceover. “Every year on the job is different,” Nyla concurs with Chen as scenes from the season tease a massive catastrophe when the LAPD discovers buried bodies in a remote place.

“You never really stop being a rookie,” she continues. With seven seasons under the belt, the show’s premise has almost fizzled out, and this seems like an attempt to keep it relevant. But according to Nyla, “if we lose control, bad things happen.” The job requires someone to be on their feet and always learning and adapting. Like Nolan, who is testing a not-so-new method of getting things done by working “smarter, not harder.”

What’s on the Horizon for ‘The Rookie?’

Details about Season 7 are not out yet, but viewers can expect the development of some arcs from the previous season. The show will reveal what happened to the Season 6 villains who made a clean getaway in the season finale. Meanwhile, Thorsen leaves Mid-Wilshire while two new rookies join the show to keep the title relevant.

Relationships develop as Nolan and Bailey walk the adoption journey, which series creator Alexi Hawley teased will be rough, given how strict adoptions are. Lucy and Tim try to rekindle their relationship, but there is some work to be done before Lucy is able to trust Tim. Hawley also revealed that there will be two holiday episodes sometime in the season. The show will celebrate April Fools, and Valentine's since it couldn’t celebrate other holidays this TV season.

The Rookie Season 7 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, January 7. Stream all past episodes on Hulu to catch up before the premiere date.

