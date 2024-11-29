The Rookie fans can breathe a sigh of relief now, knowing the show has a premiere date. On Tuesday, January 7, viewers will rejoin the Mid-Willshire precinct as the neverending job of law enforcement continues. Details about the season have finally begun to trickle in, and showrunner Alexi Hawley has some treats. Hawley revealed on his Bluesky account that The Rookie Season 7 will have holiday episodes centered around Valentine's Day and April Fools. Holiday-themed episodes allow the show to break away from the tense format of procedural television, which can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Including Valentine's and April Fool's episodes will undoubtedly be a treat that makes up for the lack of Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Christmas episodes. Since The Rookie was held for midseason premiere by the network, there was no way the show could air holidays celebrated during fall while its network counterparts like 9-1-1 and Abbott Elementary could. There are no other major holidays in the period. The Rookie will be airing, so these seem like a perfect choice. Other special episodes, like the occasional true crime or whodunit, are yet to be announced.

We will have both a Valentines Day and an April Fools episode this season. — Alexi Hawley (@alexihawley.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 3:56 AM

What to Expect in 'The Rookie' Season 7.

Image via Disney

Season 6 ended on a major cliffhanger as several villains the precinct and John Nolan had been after made a clean getaway, teasing a grander task for the team in Season 7. Hawley confirmed that the villains would return in Season 7, some earlier than others. "They [Season 7 villains] will definitely resurface at different times. As you know, Jenna's about to have a baby in real life, so we probably won’t see [Bailey] for the first few episodes because of that. As a result, we aren’t sure when we’ll see Jason. But yes, I think we’re looking at how we can spread stuff out so we’re not just all diving into all of it at the beginning," he told TV Line.

Meanwhile, Bailey and Nolan go through with their plans to expand their family, but with a biological child out of the mix, they pivot and decide to adopt. "But it is a very real thing, whether you adopt domestically, where there are certain restrictions and rules. And there’s actually an ability for a parent who is giving up a child to change their mind," Hawley previewed some problems they might encounter.

Elsewhere, Lucy and Tim restart their relationship by trying to rebuild the trust Tim broke in her. “He’s not done with the work he’s got to do. Lucy doesn’t fully trust him now, so there’s a lot of trust that needs to be re-earned, and it can’t just happen in a few weeks. But I like that we really faced [Tim’s issues] head-on and it was really based on something organic," Hawley said of this arc.

The show is also poised to lose a series regular as Tru Valentino exits. However, two new rookies will join the team, with Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher cast in the roles of Miles and Seth, respectively.

Watch the Season 7 premiere of The Rookie on ABC on Tuesday, January 7, and catch up with past seasons on Hulu before the new one debuts.

The Rookie Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast Nathan Fillion , Mekia Cox , Alyssa Diaz , Eric Winter , Richard T. Jones , Shawn Ashmore Seasons 6

WATCH ON HULU