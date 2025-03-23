Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 10.

It's always exciting when The Rookie introduces a new villain. At its best, the show will initially bring in an unassuming character who becomes a part of the series, and then is eventually revealed as an antagonist. The best of these is the storyline with Detective Armstrong (Harold Perrineau), and the most recent is that with Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher). This season's Seth storyline has been an excellent yet stressful slowburn, as viewers are left to wonder just what Seth could be capable of. The once innocent-seeming character has since been revealed to be a pathological liar, and manipulated his way into staying at Mid-Wilshire just a few episodes ago.

It would be an understatement to say that things with Seth have escalated over the last handful of episodes. Seth started a romance with Tamara (Dylan Conrique), which led to Tamara getting very angry with Lucy for trying to warn her about him. Then, Seth made a mistake during the wildfire which almost got Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) killed, and he lied about it. Now, Seth has been caught in yet another lie, and it may seem like he has been taken down after he's been fired. Don't be fooled, though – Seth is not going anywhere just yet.

In 'The Rookie's Latest Episode, Seth Is Exposed for Faking the Return of His Cancer

After two back-to-back episodes that saw the lives of a number of main characters be put in danger, this week's episode of The Rookie, "Chaos Agent," focuses more heavily on the LAPD's cases. One of these cases brings Lucy, Seth, and Luna (Angel Parker) to the hospital to talk to two young girls who were involved in a stabbing. While there, Lucy and Seth run into Seth's former oncologist, Dr. Roberts (Alison Chace). Lucy still has her doubts about Seth due to his past lies, so she pays a great deal of attention when the topic of his cancer comes up. She notes that Dr. Roberts is Seth's former oncologist and that he claims to have switched to someone new because of his insurance.

Lucy then talks this through with Luna, who points out that Seth's new doctor has gotten in trouble for malpractice a number of times and that Seth is likely lying. She also reminds Lucy that the LAPD is willing to reimburse its employees for most doctors and that Seth's insurance shouldn't be an issue. Lucy immediately calls Tim, who encourages her to make Seth do a blood test. Lucy has been fighting her instincts since Seth said that his cancer came back because she still wants to give her rookie the benefit of the doubt. Even when she confronts him with Tim and Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) at the end of the episode, Lucy clearly feels bad about it.

Sergeant Grey reveals that Lucy told him all of Seth's lies and that he takes it very seriously. Seth gets really angry when he's accused of faking his cancer, and he refuses to take the blood test, so Sergeant Grey fires him. This initially seems like a victorious moment, but this is very likely not the last that The Rookie will see of Seth. For one, he has threatened to sue the department, which could become a major storyline if he goes through with it. For another, as far as The Rookie fans are aware, Seth and Tamara are still dating.

'The Rookie' Has Still Not Resolved the Seth and Tamara Storyline

Several episodes ago, Seth and Tamara met when Lucy came to see Tamara about a dealer while she was on duty. Seth and Tamara immediately clicked, and then they went undercover as a couple. They even later went out on a date. Lucy tried to warn Tamara about Seth, but Tamara defended him and got mad at Lucy. Tamara hasn't been in The Rookie since then, so unless The Rookie solves this off-screen, Tamara will still be dating Seth and not speaking to Lucy the next time that viewers see her. Because this storyline has not yet been wrapped up, it is likely that the show will use this relationship to keep Seth around for a while longer, even now that he has been fired.

If The Rookie does not bring Seth back to wrap up this storyline, it would be quite a letdown, and it would be a poor treatment of Tamara as a character. Her friendship with Lucy is one of the very best of the entire show, and at this point, they are more like family than friends. A major fight between these characters can work and can even be good for their relationship, but it has to be handled with care. Tamara blowing up at Lucy, only for things to be magically fixed between them the next time that Tamara appears on the show, would feel very dissatisfying. The Rookie should follow through with this storyline, so that Tamara can see who Seth really is and finally apologize to Lucy.

'The Rookie' Is Likely Going To Keep Seth Around as a Villain