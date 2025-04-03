The world's oldest new cop will soon be back for more adventures with the LAPD. ABC has announced that its hit show The Rookie has been renewed for an eighth season, coming off a Season 7 in which the show continues to gain popularity. The Nathan Fillion-led series is one of a slew of successful shows renewed by ABC today, including its popular 911, Will Trent, and Grey's Anatomy.

The renewal for an eighth season comes as the finale of Season 7 is set to drop later this month on April 15, with the last episode set to tie together a series of bombshell reveals that occurred throughout the season, including bringing back several prior characters. This includes the return of Bailey's ex-husband and the return of Monica, the ex of Wesley. All of this will likely come to a head at the end of the season, as John Nolan (Fillion) continues working his way up the police ladder.

Premiering in 2018, The Rookie stars Fillion as John, a divorcee who moves to Los Angeles and becomes the oldest recruit for the Los Angeles Police Department. As John attempts to make a name for himself in the world of the LAPD, he must also tackle relationships with his friends and family, including his eventual wife, Bailey (Jenna Dewan), an Army vet whom he marries in Season 6.

Several Other ABC Shows Have Been Renewed