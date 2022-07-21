Officer Aaron Thorsen, Tru Valentino's character on ABC’s The Rookie, has been promoted to series regular for Season 5, reports Deadline. Valentino’s character made his debut in Season 4 as the newest rookie and he appeared for 11 episodes total. The Rookie’s fifth season is set to premiere on September 5 on ABC.

Valentino’s other notable roles in Psychonauts 2 and Fast & Furious Spy Racers. Gamers will know him as various voices, including the title character, in the short tv series released in August 2022 The Cuphead Show!, which is based on the game Cuphead.

Police crime drama The Rookie follows the 40-year-old rookie John Nolan who’s the oldest new recruit at the Los Angeles Police Department. Following Nolan’s divorce, and him inadvertently helping police stop a bank robbery, he decides to move from his home in Pennsylvania to sunny California to become a police officer. After graduating from the police academy, the show follows his character as he navigates his way through life on the job. Creator Alexi Hawley was inspired to create the show after learning of real life police officer William Norcross who joined the LAPD in 2015 while in his mid-40s.

The acting talents alongside Valentino include Nathan Fillion as John Nolan; Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper; Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez; Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey; Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen; Eric Winter as Tim Bradford; Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune; Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers; Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West; Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop; and more.

The show was created by Hawley, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter. Entertainment One, also known as eOne, is over the series’ production and is the international distributor alongside ABC Signature, which is part of Disney TV Studios.

It’s an interesting take on the usual cop procedural drama, and Valentino has proven his talent with his past roles, so this announcement is great for fans of The Rookie. It will be great to see Valentino’s acting talent put at the forefront of this show where people can see his ability alongside the rest of the wonderful cast of The Rookie. The cast of the show was recently featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, it can be watched in the video below: