The Big Picture The Rookie 's "True Crime" episode transformed the show's narrative style, introducing a thought-provoking mystery within a frame story.

By embracing self-awareness and experimenting with different tones, The Rookie 's "True Crime" paved the way for tonal variety in future episodes.

The Rookie deftly balances drama and humor, using character quirks and creative storytelling to keep viewers engaged and the show fresh throughout its seasons.

In the five years since its premiere, The Rookie has become a beloved cop show set apart first and foremost by its good storytelling. The series won favor in the first season by presenting familiar challenges with a touch of realism, with serious stakes balanced out by humor. In short, it was the complete package. Its success has been reflected in the fact that it is now in its sixth season at a time when TV shows are increasingly facing the threat of cancelation.

The Rookie started as a more balanced series that tried to stay grounded in real-life practices of the police in America. The Season 1 episode “Time of Death” proved its dedication to this focus by exploring the scrutiny that a police officer has to face when they kill someone in the line of duty. Starting in Season 3, though, the show began branching out noticeably, experimenting with unusual and experimental episodes. With some effective writing, the show explored a variety of different tones and approaches while also maintaining a connection with its core identity. The season gave rise to some of the show’s most entertaining episodes and provided The Rookie with something of a second wind. The seventh episode of this season, “True Crime,” marked the first real departure from the show’s defined scope until that point — and it was this episode that allowed The Rookie to establish a new track for its future episodes, changing the show forever.

The Rookie Starting over isn't easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast Nathan Fillion , Mekia Cox , Alyssa Diaz , Eric Winter , Richard T. Jones , Shawn Ashmore Main Genre Drama

'The Rookie's "True Crime" Episode Is a Thoughtful and Well-Crafted Mystery

“True Crime” begins with an intriguing set-up. We see John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) enter the frame while speaking with people off-screen. In a documentary-like fashion, he then begins talking directly to the camera, recounting a personal story about the birth of his son, Henry. This anecdote eventually leads to a recounting of a seemingly fateful day in his job as a police officer. It is soon revealed that this episode of The Rookie is structured as a frame story, where a narrative is told in the form of a story within another story — in this case, a crime documentary within a fictional show.

It's an unusual experiment for a police procedural show, but since comedy is such a prominent part of The Rookie, it felt like a change that was still very much on-brand. The central focus of the crime documentary deals with a child star named Corey Harris (Frankie Muniz), who in his adult life has started a secret urban cult with a group of young women as its brainwashed followers. The new set of characters doesn't initially seem too different from the typical variety of unusual characters that the Mid-Wilshire station encounters daily. But with each new twist in the story, it becomes more apparent that this episode is going for a completely different style of narrative; it wants to play by all the rules of a good mystery show.

Much of the episode deals with the idea of a grave crime that has seemingly taken place but without any clear victims or perpetrators. Like in the best true-crime documentaries, the series of events taking place at Harris’ mansion throws the station in for a loop. They have a potential murder on their hands, but there are no further clues to investigate. And when things do finally start falling into place, they do so in the typical manner of an entertaining mystery, from zany twists that perfectly fit the new characters to a final perpetrator that is enjoyably unexpected.

'The Rookie's "True Crime" Episode Uses Self-Awareness as a Strength

Via ABC

While the episode completely sells the viewer on its ‘frame documentary’ format with a compelling mystery, the other elements are no less delightful. As each next officer of the Mid-Wilshire station appears to give their perspective on the Corey Harris mystery, their typical personalities add to the documentary feel. There's Lucy Chen's (Melissa O'Neil) overenthusiasm, Jackson West's (Titus Makin Jr.) nervous excitement, and the occasional halts at corny true crime soundbites like, “And then, the world went crazy.”

Meanwhile, the cult that earns center focus in the episode actually appeared in the show prior (in Season 2, Episode 6, “Fallout”). As the entire city of Los Angeles is scrambling in fear of a false nuclear alert, Officer West and Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) save a group of young women from dying by mass suicide. At the same time, true-crime documentaries are also a running thread among the show’s central characters, with Lucy being an especially big fan of them. This allows for interesting speculation: firstly, that showrunner Alexi Hawley was planning this change in tone much ahead of time. Most importantly, though, the nature of later creative experiments on the series such as the Season 4 finale “Day in the Hole,” which is a blatant love letter to the Western genre, offers a strong sense of self-awareness among the show’s writers.

"True Crime" Led the Way for Tonal Variety on 'The Rookie'

Close

A mere two episodes after "True Crime," The Rookie returns in full force to its familiar dramatic roots. Episode 9, “Amber,” begins with the team in high spirits; the episode follows their very last day as rookies within the Los Angeles police department. But in a theme that is recurring throughout the show, their personal victories and joys are swiftly tempered by cold reality when an Amber Alert comes through. "Amber" becomes the tonal opposite of the true-crime documentary only two episodes prior. Here, the show proves that it is more than capable of exploring wacky concepts from time to time without ever losing touch with its fundamentals.

The Rookie achieves this by making bets upon character quirks that are established ahead of time. By relying upon Lucy’s love of true-crime shows, going all-in on the mystery and true-crime format, and maintaining a hint of self-awareness, “True Crime” eased viewers into accepting some of the truly wacky ideas that followed in later episodes. There was even the episode where Tim and Lucy faced off against criminal doppelgängers, Dim and Juicy — an unbelievably absurd concept for a police procedural. But even amid such wacky episodes, The Rookie consistently reminded viewers that it could take a dramatic U-turn at the drop of a hat. "True Crime" paved the path for this variety, allowing the show to remain fresh throughout.

New episodes of The Rookie Season 6 premiere Tuesdays on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu