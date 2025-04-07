The seventh season of the police procedural drama, The Rookie, has brought with it many memorable episodes and exciting storylines so far. Its latest episode is a testament to that, as the episode drew the procedural's largest audience of the season so far. Among the other characters that featured in the episode, titled, "Speed," Assistant District Attorney Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) and his wife, Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), worked together to resolve a particularly difficult case. Theirs has been a relationship which began in the show's first season, and has morphed as the seasons roll by. It is an evolution that Ashmore has discussed recently. Wesley and Angela met in Season 1 while the former still worked as a defense attorney. Unsurprisingly, the pair were at odds given that they were often on opposing sides early on, despite the undeniable attraction.

However, since Wesley's career shift, which sees him currently serving as Assistant DA, there have been calmer waters in that regard with the pair now working together, as seen in last week's episode. Speaking to Screen Rant in a recent interview concerning the episode, Ashmore discusses the couple's relationship evolution and how their opposing viewpoints on social commentary made for well-rounded characters. "I really enjoyed that slight social commentary too," Ashmore revealed. "I think it gave the show a nice balance, and I think that Alexi and the writers have done a good job with challenging some of the things that are happening in the world and that officers and policing have to deal with. I think Wesley was that character that was pushing back sometimes, as James is asking the questions with Nyla and challenging some of those views."

But as with most things in life, change is constant and evolution is necessary. An inability to adapt could leave one broken and tossed aside. So, Ashmore is glad that the show moved the characters away from their fervent clashes, with Wesley opting to no longer practice as a defense attorney. He adds:

"I think that's very healthy, and I think that's an important part of the show. However, characters have to continue to grow to be interesting. And obviously, we're on season 7, and hopefully we get to continue doing it. And I think that if Wesley had stayed defense attorney, that conflict between them might've started to feel old."

'The Rookie's Wesley Evers Seeks To Effect Change in The System From Within