At this point, everyone knows The Room has transcended its status as a cult classic to become a universally loved feature because of the bizarre execution of its story. But given the fact that the movie was released in 2003, most of the fans that have come to know it thanks to the internet haven't had the chance to experiences it on the big screen, surrounded by an audience who loves it as much as them. Fathom Events is now offering everyone the opportunity to change that, with a limited engagement presenting the film in cinemas this summer. There's no better way of fighting the heat than with Tommy Wiseau's hilarious masterpiece.

On June 27, head out to participating multiplexes to experience the story of Johnny (Wiseau), a successful banker having problems in his relationship. He is engaged to Lisa (Juliette Danielle), who has lost interest in her relationship with Johnny, opting for starting a relationship with his best friend, Mark (Greg Sestero). Things scalate until the two best friends ended up fighting due to the affair, although they are able to move past it eventually. As if that wasn't hurtful enough, things got more confusing when Lisa told Johnny she was expecting a child, but that ended up being a lie to hide the affair.

The Room became a cult classic thanks to the strange ways of its script, with the characters constantly delivering dialogue so bad that it immediately becomes quotable for anyone's daily life. Thanks to the internet, the movie reached a much wider audience, allowing even more people to enjoy Wiseau's monologues about love, deception and false accusations of domestic violence. If you haven't had the chance of experiencing the early 2000s crown jewel of comedy on the big screen, head to get your tickets for this summer's Fathom Events celebration.

The Classic That Inspired The Disaster Artist

The love for the film and the legacy it was leaving in the pop culture sphere caught the attention of James Franco, who took it upon himself to develop a project based on the making of The Room. The Disaster Artist saw Franco playing Wiseau himself, joined by Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and Ari Graynor to round out the cast. The movie ended up with plenty of love from critics and The Academy itself, earning several Oscar nominations after it was released. Don't miss your chance of relieving the inspiration behind The Disaster Artist, and the story that helped define the humor of a generation.

You can check out the official trailer for The Disaster Artist, based on the production of The Room, below: