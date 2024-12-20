The Room Next Door is hitting New York and Los Angeles theaters today, and in order to tease the new — and acclaimed — Pedro Almodóvar (Talk To Her) movie, Alamo Drafthouse allowed Collider to exclusively unveil a new edition of their Guest Selects videos. This time, stars Tilda Swinton (Asteroid City) and Julianne Moore (May December) came in to reveal their picks for three movies that served as great inspiration for their performances in The Room Next Door. Almodóvar himself also sat down with Alamo Drafthouse to unveil his picks, and we can now share all three videos with you.

One movie that pops up as a clear inspiration is a cinema classic: Persona, by renowned Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. Both Swinton and Almodóvar include the film in their lists, and the actor reveals that it was referenced in conversations about The Room Next Door from the start. The connection is easy to see: the set-up of both movies are two women having conversations, and a small difference is who does the talking, as Swinton comments. She also mentions Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters as an inspiration for playing a character at the end of their life, and Black Narcissus, from which a lipstick scene was recreated for The Room Next Door.

Moore, on the other hand, reveals she used Almodóvar's own movies as inspiration, and singles out Pain & Glory, which helped her understand that "every single thing that Pedro does is intensely personal." The Academy Award winner also mentioned The Dead, by John Huston, which is directly referenced in The Room Next Door. Last but not least, Moore mentions 3 Women, which she stated has become a reference for her in terms of communication between women onscreen.

Almodóvar caps it off by revealing there's a number of movies that went through his mind as he developed The Room Next Door, and sometimes there were referenced in a single shot, other times in tone and style. Like Swinton, the filmmaker mentions Black Narcissus and Persona, and also picks The Dead, which Moore referenced. The director also hints at some takeaways that he hopes audiences take home after watching The Room Next Door, and a lot of it has to do with what one character transfers to another throughout their experience together.

Alamo Drafthouse Is Preparing a Special Double Feature For January

Luckily for film buffs, Alamo Drafthouse has decided to play Persona in January at all of their locations where The Room Next Door is scheduled for screenings. As you listen to the main cast and Almodóvar talk about their influences, you'll quickly realize that Persona makes for an excellent double feature that you'll be able to check out on the big screen.

The Room Next Door premieres in LA and NY today. On January 10, the movie expands to more Alamo Drafthouse locations. You can check out the other two videos below: