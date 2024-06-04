The Big Picture Ncuti Gatwa joins star-studded cast of The War of the Roses remake, alongside Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Film production is set to begin this month with Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg also joining the ensemble cast.

Gatwa, currently playing The Fifteenth Doctor on Doctor Who, rounds out impressive roster for Jay Roach's upcoming film.

Jay Roach is rounding out the cast of his star-studded remake of The War of the Roses, and he's bringing a Time Lord along for the ride. Ncuti Gatwa has been confirmed to join the film, according to a report by Deadline. The Roses, a reimagining of the 1989 classic, is set to start production this month and boasts a cast that includes Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate McKinnon, and Andy Samberg, both of whom have also just jumped aboard the project today. Also joining the ensemble are Sunita Mani, Zoë Chao, Jamie Demetriou, and Belinda Bromilow. Gatwa is currently appearing as The Fifteenth Doctor in the BBC and Disney+ series Doctor Who.

The Roses, written by Tony McNamara, will revisit those darkly comedic themes of the original The War of the Roses, which was adapted from Warren Adler's novel. The story centers on Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), a seemingly perfect couple whose lives unravel when Theo’s professional ambitions collapse, exposing deep-seated resentments and competition.“When Searchlight sent me Tony McNamara’s script, I was skeptical, because I loved the original film,” Roach remarked. “But as a fan of Tony’s darkly hilarious writing, and with Olivia and Benedict attached, I should have known it would go a new and wonderful direction. Adding in this phenomenal dream cast will make this relatable love-story/divorce story a wild cautionary tale.”

Joining Roach behind the camera are director of photography Florian Hoffmeister, production designer Mark Ricker, editor Jon Poll, costume designer PC Williams, and makeup designer Wakana Yoshihara.“Partnering with Searchlight Pictures on this contemporary take of the classic movie, the stars have truly aligned,” added Adler Entertainment Trust CEO Jonathan R. Adler. “We are so pleased to continue the legacy of the Warren Adler brand and introduce The War of the Roses to a new generation.”

What Was the Original 'War of the Roses' About?

Close

The original The War of the Roses, directed by Danny DeVito and starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, was both a critical and commercial success. The film was praised for its dark humour and the intense performances of its leads, earning multiple award nominations, including a Golden Globe nod for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Its exploration of a marriage collapsing dramatically, through a bitingly satirical lens, has left an indelible mark on Hollywood, which has tried to replicate the same levels of success since its release. The film also starred Marianne Sägebrecht, Dan Castellaneta, Sean Astin, and David Wohl, and grossed $160 million worldwide.

