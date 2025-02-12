Olivia Colman is ready to bring the ultimate marital meltdown to life in The Roses, a new and updated — and "quite different" — take on the classic dark comedy The War of the Roses, and she can't wait for audiences to see it. Directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell, Meet the Parents) and written by Tony McNamara (The Favourite, Poor Things), the film is set to reimagine the brutal, hilarious battle between a divorcing couple who refuse to back down from each other and try to make their lives a living misery. But don’t expect a straightforward remake — Colman says McNamara’s script has taken the story in an even wilder, more absurd direction. Colman stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as the feuding couple at the center of the chaos, with the likes of Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg, and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa rounding out the cast.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting her upcoming role in Paddington in Peru — alongside Antonio Banderas — Colman explained how taken she was with McNamara's script for the film.

“Tony McNamara is… Well, I don’t need to convert you. I would do anything that he’d written. It’s less of a remake and more of a jumping-off point. So, I think we were influenced by that film, and then it’s become something quite different.”

While The War of the Roses was already known for its black as coal humour, McNamara’s script leans even further into the absurdity of a marriage imploding in real-time.

“Tony has elevated it even further. It is a couple fighting to the death, but it’s very funny. Tony’s made it even funnier. It was so much fun to make. We had an amazing American cast as well, of very, very funny people."

What Is 'The Roses' About?