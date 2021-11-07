Scholastic Entertainment has adapted a number of popular children's book series for both the big and small screens, and it looks like they’re at it again. Variety reports that the company has partnered with Legendary Television to adapt their The Royal Diaries books for television, a series of twenty children’s novels covering the lives of famous historical figures, with Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Anne Thomopoulos, and Ali Mendes overseeing the project.

Published between 1999 and 2005, The Royal Diaries series has sold over four million copies, with twenty novels by various authors serving as the fictional diaries of famous royal women in history, chronicling their adolescent years as well as key moments in their lives. The series covered royal women from all over the world and from various periods in history, including Cleopatra VII of Egypt, Elizabeth I of England, Kaiulani of Hawaii, Queen Victoria, Marie Antoinette, Jahanara of India, Eleanor of Aquitaine, Kazunomiya of Japan, and Mary, Queen of Scots.

The television adaptation, according to Variety, will focus solely on young royals’ lives, serving as a collection of “mostly true” stories of “powerful young women during their adolescence as they navigate the pleasures and pain of royal life.” No indication has been given about which novels will be adapted, or if the series will bring new figures to light, but with twenty novels covering fifteen countries, they certainly have no shortage of stories to choose from.

The Royal Diaries is one of just many projects in the works for Scholastic Entertainment, who saw success with Clifford the Big Red Dog for Amazon and PBS, and are releasing a live-action film adaptation of the same material, as well as a live-action Magic School Bus adaptation starring Elizabeth Banks. Legendary Pictures comes off a high to join The Royal Diaries, having just produced the massive hit Dune, and with Legendary Television producing Dune: The Sisterhood for HBO Max.

