A seemingly routine bartending job tuns into an Australian-based nightmare for the central characters of the all-new thriller, The Royal Hotel.

The latest film from director Kitty Green (The Assistant), The Royal Hotel, follows two young American women exploring Australia's beautiful landscape. They take bartender jobs at the titular Royal Hotel to get some extra cash, and it starts out as any other ordinary job. That all changes when the two women deal with some increasingly hostile clientele, and the sexist patrons get so vitriolic that their safety may be at risk.

The Royal Hotel made its world premiere earlier in 2023 during the Telluride Film Festival and has since garnered quite a bit of critical acclaim during its festival run. To learn more about the Australian thriller, its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know about The Royal Hotel. Also, check out our review of The Royal Hotel by Collider's own Isabella Soares.

When is 'The Royal Hotel' Coming Out?

Image via NEON

Following its festival run, The Royal Hotel will be beginning its limited theatrical run on Friday, October 6th.

Where Can You Watch 'The Royal Hotel'?

The only way to watch The Royal Hotel when it premieres on October 6th is to find where it will be playing at your local movie theater. In an age where the industry has been placed on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, The Royal Hotel's production company, Neon, has still been pushing on during the historic proceedings. Earlier in the year, one of Neon's biggest projects of 2023, director Michael Mann's Ferrari starring Adam Driver, was one of the few projects to receive a wait from SAG-AFTRA due to its lack of involvement with the AMPTP.

Neon has announced no plans for a VOD or streaming release at this time.

Does 'The Royal Hotel' Have a Trailer?

The main trailer for The Royal Hotel was released by Neon on September 7th, 2023, just one week after the film premiered at Telluride. We quickly meet our two main characters, Hanna (Julia Garner) and Liv (Jessica Henwick), as they're speaking with a social worker about finding some jobs nearby in Australia. The social worker recommends a bartending job at a local hotel, but the location is fairly remote and out of the way. Ever the adventurers, the two friends agree to the job after Liv jokingly asks if they'll see kangaroos.

For the first few days, all seems relatively standard for the bar. Liv quickly forms a likable rapport with customers though Hanna seems a bit more uncomfortable with the party animal atmosphere. What first appears like innocent partying quickly becomes more and more sinister as the drunk clientele of the bar begins to make unwanted advances against the girls. Hanna and Liv try to quit and leave, but the bus to take them home won't be coming for at least a few days, leaving them stranded in a hostile environment.

Who Stars in 'The Royal Hotel'?

Image via Netflix

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick lead the cast of The Royal Hotel as Hanna and Liv, respectively. Julia Garner is a three-time Emmy-winning actress who won all three of those accolades thanks to her hugely acclaimed role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark. The Royal Hotel also isn't Julia Garner's first collaboration with director Kitty Green, as she also starred in the filmmaker's prior film, The Assistant. Jessica Henwick also has her acting roots firmly planted in television, appearing in programs like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist. Since then, she's appeared in more than a few high-profile feature films like The Matrix Resurrections and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Speaking of The Matrix, playing the hotel's villainous owner is Agent Smith himself, Hugo Weaving.

Other cast members who will be checking into The Royal Hotel are Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) as Matty, Ursula Yovich (Australia) as Carol, Daniel Henshall (Okja) as Dolly, James Frecheville (Animal Kingdom) as Teeth, and Herbert Nordrum (The Worst Person in the World) as Torsten.

What is 'The Royal Hotel' About?

Image via Neon

The official plot synopsis for The Royal Hotel reads as follows:

"Americans Hanna (Julia Garner) and Liv (Jessica Henwick) are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called 'The Royal Hotel' in a remote Outback mining town. Bar owner Billy and a host of locals give the girls a riotous introduction to Down Under drinking culture but soon Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control."

Who is Making 'The Royal Hotel'?

Image via Neon

Filmmaker Kitty Green is directing and writing The Royal Hotel. Green's filmmaking roots can be found in documentary filmmaking with Ukraine Is Not a Brothel and Casting JonBenet. After that, Green made her narrative feature film debut with 2019's The Assistant, as well as her television debut in 2022 with Servant. Joining Green in a co-writing capacity is Cop Hard scribe Oscar Redding. The Power of the Dog producer Simon Gillis will be executive producing.

Also attached to the crew are composer Jed Palmer (Upgrade), cinematographer Michael Latham (The Assistant), editor Kasra Rassoulzadegan (Long Story Short), production designer Leah Popple (Strange Colours), and art director Troy Dignon (Home and Away).

Where Can You Watch Kitty Green's Previous Films?

Image via Bleecker Street

Ukraine Is Not a Brothel (2013): Kitty Green's documentary feature debut, Ukraine Is Not a Brothel takes aim at Femen - a feminist movement in Ukraine that uses toplessness as a form of protest. The provocative movement was not without plenty of controversy, all of which gets explored in Kitty Green's dramatic exploration of the topic. Ukraine Is Not a Brothel is available to rent on Amazon Video.

Casting JonBenet (2017): Kitty Green's second documentary feature, Casting JonBenet is a true crime drama that is as interesting as it is heartbreaking. the feature shines a light on the unsolved murder case of JonBenet Ramsey - a child beauty queen who was only six years old. The documentary shows how Ramsey's community banded together to raise awareness around her tragic circumstances. Casting JonBenet is streaming on Netflix.

The Assistant (2019): Kitty Green's first collaboration with Julia Garner is also one that showcases a woman fighting for dignity in a toxic environment. However, an assistant to a wealthy executive sounds like an incredible career opportunity, that turns out to be anything but in Green's critically acclaimed drama. The Assistant is streaming on Max.

