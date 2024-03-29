The Big Picture The Royal Hotel presents a scary real-life story with a strong, meaningful ending set in the Australian Outback.

Backpackers Liv and Hanna face horrifying patriarchal encounters in a feminist psychological thriller.

Misogyny takes various forms in the film, highlighting the dangers women face in a male-dominated world.

Australian filmmaker Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel, featuring Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick in primary roles, presents a scary real-life story that concludes with a strong, meaningful ending. Following Garner and Henwick in the shoes of two backpackers exploring the Australian Outback, The Royal Hotel is inspired by the 2016 Pete Gleeson documentary Hotel Coolgardie. The film focuses on the horrifying encounters, rooted in patriarchy, that the two girls face and how they emerge on top at the end of it, in what turns out to be a feminist psychological thriller set against the deserted backdrop of Western Australia.

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Explore the Australian Outback in 'The Royal Hotel'

After running out of cash during their trip to Australia, Canadian travelers Liv (Jessica Henwick) and Hanna (Julia Garner) take up jobs as bartenders at an establishment named The Royal Hotel in a remote town in Western Australia. Almost underplaying what Liv and Hanna were yet to experience, the agent warns them that they might be the center of male attention at the bar. The Royal Hotel, run by Billy (Hugo Weaving) and Carol (Ursula Yovich), is frequented by local miners who resort to alcohol and chaos after a day’s work. The remoteness of the hotel and the absence of phones add to Hanna’s worries, but at Liv’s insistence, she gives the job a chance.

On their first day, Liv and Hanna come across the previous bartenders, the English girls, Jules (Alex Malone) and Cassie (Kate Cheel). Early into her stay at the hotel, Hanna gets concerned about the disrespectful and misogynistic ways of the surrounding men, including the owner, Billy. Although Hanna raises alarms regarding their safety, Liv convinces Hanna to stay on for a few weeks and earn some cash before moving ahead with their Australian trip. However, despite Hanna’s reservations, the two start interacting with a few visitors at the bar. Aware of the dangers surrounding her, Hanna takes a more cautious approach, whereas Liv seems more carefree with the patrons.

‘The Royal Hotel’ Presents Misogyny in Its Various Forms

Matty (Toby Wallace) becomes the first among the locals to approach Liv and Hanna. Although Matty’s attempts to make a sexist joke towards Liv draw Hanna’s attention, Hanna and Matty soon develop a friendship. However, when Hanna pushes back against Matty’s advances towards her, Matty becomes somewhat hostile, although not openly. The most mild-mannered of the lot, Teeth (James Frecheville) approaches Liv for a date only to be turned down and humiliation by the others at the bar. Despite this, Teeth continues to be possessive towards Liv until the very end – which plays to the girls' benefit in the climax.

The Royal Hotel’s primary antagonist is Dolly (Daniel Henshall) with his intimidating yet calm demeanor. Initially, Dolly only observes the two girls from a distance and seems more civilized than others around him. Interestingly, Cassie and Jules were last seen with Dolly before they departed the hotel. However, Dolly reveals his true face on a night when he finds Hanna working alone in the bar, with only an old couple present. When Hanna resists Dolly’s aggressive and abusive advances towards her, Dolly's calm demeanor takes on a threatening tone. Dolly maintains a different image in front of Liv, who doesn't pay much heed to Hanna’s reservations about him.

What Does Dolly's Message Mean for Hanna?

After the heated episode at the bar, Dolly places a snake in Liv and Hanna’s room, ultimately coming to the girls’ rescue to win their trust. Although Liv falls for the trick, Hanna sees through it, especially considering Dolly kills the snake and leaves it in a jar with Hanna’s name on it. Serving as a declaration of war, the threat from Dolly shows Hanna that she must leave the place, despite Liv’s willingness to stay.

When Billy refuses to keep Dolly off the hotel's premises, Hanna quits the job and tries to leave. Unfortunately, the next bus won't come for two days. Moreover, Billy didn't intend to pay Liv and Hanna. A chronic alcoholic, Billy was already struggling with keeping himself upright when Carol put her foot down and demanded he pay them. When Billy ends up hurting himself while arguing with Carol, Carol leaves Liv and Hanna in charge of the place, and ensures they're paid for their work.

Liv Finally Wakes Up to the Dangers Highlighted by Hanna

Before heading out of town, Hanna and Liv must survive two more days in the hotel. Managing to establish a phone line, Hanna seeks her friend from earlier in the film, Torsten’s (Herbert Nordrum) help to drive to Sydney. The plan fails when Torsten becomes too intoxicated and Hanna throws him out. A bigger nightmare follows Hanna and Liv the same night when Dolly tries to take advantage of Liv’s intoxicated state and attempts to take her in his truck. Hanna, however, shows her resilience by using an ax to damage the truck’s tires, preventing Dolly's devious plans. This leads to tension between Hanna and Liv, as Liv blames Hanna for ruining their trip. Although Liv and Hanna’s backstory isn't provided, it appears that the two have a difficult past that motivated them to go backpacking.

Finding Liv and Hanna alone in the hotel, Dolly and Matty return to the place to prey upon the girls. It appears that Dolly made Matty complicit in his plans, as Matty was strongly attracted to Hanna. This time, Liv consciously gives in to Dolly’s request to go for a drive without sensing the dangers behind his proposal. But when a tussle with Matty leaves Hanna bleeding badly, Liv finally realizes the danger they're in. Thankfully, Teeth appears out of nowhere and takes matters into his own hands. Teeth beats Dolly badly and wards him off. Later, having had enough of the abuse, Liv orders Teeth to leave her and Hanna alone, much to Teeth’s displeasure.

Why Do Liv and Hanna Burn Down the Hotel?

Toward the end of The Royal Hotel, having rid themselves of all the dangers, Hanna and Liv decide to start dismantling the bar which was the center of all the movie's abuse and misogyny. Symbolically, the bar served as the rendezvous point for all kinds of toxic men (and even women) to gather and revel in disgusting celebratory acts. Hanna destroys the jar containing the dead snake in an act that symbolizes her overcoming Dolly's threat. Even though Liv doesn't show much resistance throughout the film, she joins Hanna in her rebellion against the thriving misogynistic world around them. In what seems to be a mutual decision by the girls to destroy a grazing ground for misogynists, Hanna and Liv set the entire place on fire, walking away from the town as the hotel goes up in flames in the background.

What Happened to Jules in 'The Royal Hotel'?

Before the climax, an event foreshadows the fate that awaited Liv had the girls not evaded Dolly. Earlier, Hanna receives a call at the bar. The caller turns out to be Jules, one of the two English girls who served at the bar before Hanna and Liv’s arrival. She was last seen with Dolly before leaving the place for good. Although not much is revealed, Jules inquires about Dolly and Kev (Nic Darrigo), the guy Jules had slept with on her last day at the hotel. It’s easy to decipher from the call's background noise that Jules is probably engaging in unconsented intercourse with a man. We can also infer that Dolly didn't really drop Jules at the bus station and actually forced her into prostitution or something much worse. This revelation makes the climax more consequential, given the phone call from Jules helps Hanna identify the true dangers they'd be exposed to.

Staying true to its feminist themes, The Royal Hotel allows its protagonists to triumph against all odds in an overarching fight against a system strongly represented by the likes of Dolly, Matty, Teeth, and Billy. Interestingly, each of the male characters had a different approach toward women which were all rooted in prejudices and hatred toward women. While Dolly turned out to be the most vicious in nature, the others were equally, if not less, toxic. Another interesting aspect of The Royal Hotel remains how Liv and Hanna see the abuse directed towards them. While Hanna easily identifies the toxicity and misogyny within the bar, Liv considers it part of the local culture, blind to the surrounding abuse. Disturbing and accurate, The Royal Hotel presents a study of the various forms in which sexism and chauvinism are deployed by predators and navigated by victims.

The Royal Hotel is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

