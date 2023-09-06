The Big Picture Neon releases the first poster for thriller film The Royal Hotel featuring Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick as adventurous backpackers in the Australian Outback.

Following its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, Neon has released the first poster for its upcoming thriller The Royal Hotel spotlighting the film's stars Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick. The pair star as a couple of adventurous backpackers in the Australian Outback who take live-in jobs at a remote pub to make some extra cash for their travels only to be faced with a harsh reality. Hailing from Kitty Green, the film is bound for theaters on October 6.

Both actresses exude discomfort in the poster as they stare out at something beyond our view while what looks to be The Royal Hotel pub looms behind them. While working at the dilapidated, unsettling business, Garner and Henwick's characters will quickly be confronted by unruly locals from a backwater town who send their situation spiraling out of control. Based on Pete Gleeson's documentary Hotel Coolgardie which provided a stark portrait of sexism in the Outback, the film will delve into some uncomfortable situations as the two American backpackers confront the awful expectations of the patrons they're serving.

The Royal Hotel is Green's second narrative feature, but she doesn't lack in experience as she was previously behind the camera for a pair of episodes from the M. Night Shyamalan series Servant. She reunites with Garner who previously starred in her suffocating 2019 workplace drama The Assistant. Garner and Henwick, who most recently enjoyed a turn in the starry Glass Onion, are joined by The Matrix star Hugo Weaving who plays the owner of the pub Billy. Toby Wallace and James Frecheville round out the cast.

'The Royal Hotel' Debuted as Part of a Loaded Telluride Film Festival

Green's Aussie thriller made its debut to strong reviews at Telluride on September 1, joining some of the year's most anticipated titles. Among the more notable premieres at the festival was Emerald Fennell's Oscar contender Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan which recently debuted its first trailer. Also in attendance was the Austin Butler-led The Bikeriders and Rustin featuring Colman Domingo in what's been hailed as an Oscar-worthy turn of his own.

The Royal Hotel hits theaters on October 6.