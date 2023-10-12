The Big Picture Kitty Green's films, The Assistant and The Royal Hotel, emphasize the suffocating tension and dehumanization faced by women in everyday workspaces.

The Assistant depicts the normalization of abusive behavior and the prioritization of capitalism over the well-being of women in the workplace.

The Royal Hotel explores how misogyny manifests in customer service jobs, highlighting the internalized misogyny of women and the lack of "nice men" in both films.

Sometimes, misogyny manifests in such pronounced ways that it breathes down your neck like a fire. Other times, though, it manifests in a quieter fashion. This is where the dehumanization of women and other marginalized genders is normalized through everyday behavior dismissed as "boys being boys" or just an average part of life. As one encounters these smaller-scale but no less devastating incarnations of sexism, your spirit can get ground down. This is especially true in workspaces, where employees are often at the mercy of customers spewing vile rhetoric and behavior. In the interest of keeping a roof over their heads, these employees are forced to put on a smile and stifle down their pain. “This is just how workplaces operate,” they might be told. It’s a despicable part of reality writer/director that Kitty Green is well aware of and has put under a microscope in her narrative features.

To date, Green's exploits in feature-length narrative movies have been limited to just two motion pictures, The Assistant and The Royal Hotel. Impressively, though, Green has already established a distinctive filmmaking style emphasizing the quietly suffocating tension lurking in dealing with misogyny on an everyday existence in your job. The leading ladies in Green’s works are navigating a Hell on Earth that, on the surface, looks like a “normal” movie studio or tavern. Misogyny and dehumanizing behavior can manifest anywhere at any time. This brutal truth is captured so well in a variety of vivid ways throughout the claustrophobic works of Kitty Green.

‘The Assistant,' A Timely Yet Timeless Tale of Workplace Horrors

For her first narrative movie, the 2020 feature The Assistant, Kitty Green opted to make a movie that provided a parallel to one of the big entertainment stories of the 2010s: the toxic behavior of Harvey Weinstein. The Assistant follows Jane (Julia Garner) working as an assistant to a movie studio executive who functions as a stand-in for Weinstein. This man is never seen in The Assistant, nor do we see the abuse he places on the various women he torments. The focus here is on what it's like to try and carve out a job in the middle of an innately dehumanizing workspace, not on offering more screentime to corrupt powerful men. Plus, this means The Assistant can dedicate more time to showing how this kind of powerful behavior is normalized and justified. Men in Jane’s office make sick jokes about their boss’s “eccentric” behavior while HR department head Wilcock (Matthew Macfayden) does everything in his power to communicate to Jane that nobody would believe her if she came forward about the behavior she’s witnessed.

After all, this boss is still making people money and giving steady jobs to people. Demands of capitalism outweigh any desire to reinforce the humanity or perspective of the women who have been tormented in this workplace. It’s a brutal status quo that Green constantly highlights in such realistically subdued yet terrifying ways. One especially harrowing example of this is a late sequence where Jane is forced to write an email "apology" to her boss about even visiting the HR department. As she does this, others in her office, especially her male co-workers, gather around the computer to emphasize how Jane can capitulate at her boss's feet. This is already a terrifying scene in the way it depicts the abusive behavior Jane is experiencing at her job, but it's also an eerie moment in its reflection of why many men don't turn on their abusive bosses. They like having a workplace where they can dehumanize women, the thought of cutting down a “talkative” woman to size sounds like pure bliss to these dudes.

A figure like Harvey Weinstein and any fictional stand-in for him does not get to his enormous level of power alone. It takes many people, especially privileged folks not experiencing his abuses, to help shield these predators. Kitty Green confronts that reality throughout the quietly devastating runtime of The Assistant, particularly in the emphasis on how HR departments can often be more about protecting elite employees rather than ensuring a safe workplace environment. Meanwhile, the decision to start the story of The Assistant with an immediately ground-down ominous tone informed by Jane having worked at this studio for a few weeks suggests the kind of toll daily brushes with workplace misogyny take on a human being. The grim reality of her workplace has already set in for Jane before the viewer even begins watching her story. Hence, the ensuing film is not one about discovering that systemically ingrained sexism exists, but rather the psychological experience of grappling with that reality every day.

Meanwhile, Green's decision to confine The Assistant almost entirely to just the studio where Jane is working during a single day in her existence hammers home the overall claustrophobic nature of the entire movie. This is a movie that's incredibly confined in its scope and the amount of time it chronicles. There are no lengthy cutaways to environments not controlled by that toxic studio executive nor are there giant leap forwards in time to provide relief from the rampantly haunting atmosphere. Committing to these constricting qualities instills a sense of innate restrictions to the entire motion picture that parallels how confined Jane feels in her job. When you’re making a living as a cashier, assistant, or any other working-class job in an environment where misogyny is normalized, there is rarely a sense of escape. Kitty Green’s filmmaking style commits to that brutal reality without lapsing into exploiting the women characters that appear on-screen. It’s an impressive directorial feat, especially considering this is her first foray into helming narrative cinema.

‘The Royal Hotel’ Continues Kitty Green’s Cinematic Fascinations With Some New Tweaks

The Royal Hotel begins with Liv (Jessica Henwick) walking through a loud, vibrantly colorful club. In these opening seconds, Green is immediately subverting audience expectations for what one of her movies can look like. This initial sequence is certainly a long way from the muted color palette and restrained soundtrack of The Assistant. However, soon, backpackers Liv and Hanna (Garner) find themselves in need of cash, which leads them to take jobs at The Royal Hotel, an isolated tavern in the Australian outback. Here is where The Royal Hotel displays that it is continuing Green's gift for claustrophobic movies dealing with rampant misogyny, albeit under slightly tweaked terms. For one thing, certain scenes in The Royal Hotel depict Hanna navigating a boisterous crowd of bar patrons who are intentionally incredibly noisy. There’s an appropriately overwhelming quality to all the noise and chaos unfolding on-screen, though the viewer and Hanna still hear the sexist and demeaning cracks made by customers at her expense. The Assistant was about the psychological horrors hiding within the silence. The Royal Hotel is about dehumanizing language couched within blurs of noise.

The Royal Hotel's story proceeds to focus on Hanna becoming increasingly concerned about the men in this area, like Dolly (Daniel Henshall), who just look at these gals like pieces of meat. Like in The Assistant, The Royal Hotel takes time to depict how capitalistic desires always override listening to marginalized voices. Upon telling her boss, Billy (Hugo Weaving), to do something about especially misogynistic bar patrons, Billy only responds by noting that he'd "have to ban everyone" if he offered consequences for unruly behavior. Meanwhile, Liv ignores and downplays Hanna's concerns over these men, constantly telling her they're "actually really sweet" or that she's just being paranoid. With these interactions, screenwriters Green and Oscar Redding emphasize how women can often ignore the plight of other ladies to preserve their pre-existing view of the world. It’s easier to imagine “my friend’s just lying/hysterical” than to confront the idea that lots of people you view as trustworthy are actually barbaric. That kind of internalized misogyny from women and other marginalized genders that always gives the benefit of the doubt to privileged groups is rendered with such vivid reality throughout The Royal Hotel.

Meanwhile, The Royal Hotel’s depiction of women working in a customer service job (rather than an assistant occupation in a closed-off building) offers Green new opportunities to depict how daily misogyny manifests in cramped workspaces. Hanna is repeatedly told by Billy to “smile more” for the sake of tips, older ladies at the bar drunkenly support the misogynistic antics of younger dudes, and men keep trying to flirt with Hanna even as she juggles so many drink orders at once. These are the kinds of situations that couldn’t happen in The Assistant, but both movies are also working towards the same goal as that earlier Kitty Green directorial effort: depicting the way cramped toxic workplaces grind a person down.

Something else the two movies have in common? A welcome willingness to feature no nice men in their casts. There are no male characters in either of Kitty Green’s movies that are “the good ones." Instead, there’s just a wide array of men across each feature that depict different forms of dehumanizing and objectifying women. This is best illustrated by the character of Teeth (James Frecheville) in The Royal Hotel, who initially bursts into the movie's climax seemingly as a hero, as he stops some toxic dudes from kidnapping Liv. However, as he races back into The Royal Hotel after this confrontation, Teeth begins rambling on and on about how he told those boys "to leave Liv alone...she's mine! I called her!" Teeth is also possessive of one of this film's lead characters, just in a different way. The same can be said for how Wilcock and Jane’s male co-workers all dehumanize women in an assortment of ways while occupying varying positions of power. This commitment to a bleak view of men is one of the boldest yet most vividly accurate attributes of Kitty Green’s two movies brilliantly demonstrating how rampant toxic masculinity is. It can appear anywhere in your workspace or any other corner of your life, from HR department heads to dudes who think they’re the saviors of your narrative.

The Works of Kitty Green Are Not Easy Watches for Good Reason

The tiniest things in the films of Kitty Green stand out in one’s mind once they finish. This includes the masterful sound landscape of each title. Both The Assistant and The Royal Hotel make the tiniest noises, like a tissue box scraping across a table or Julia Garner simply whispering “that’s enough,” into squirm-inducing developments that sound like explosions. In cramped toxic spaces, every little element around you takes on a much greater level of significance. The sound work in Green’s two features accomplishes this beautifully and functions as yet another way her films capture the daily torment of navigating normalized misogyny.

Neither The Assistant nor The Royal Hotel are easy watches. However, they’re incredibly well-crafted pieces of cinema that wring so much compelling filmmaking out of tight spaces and ordinary depictions of misogyny against women. Each of these films varies just enough to ensure they’re not carbon copies of each other, but both Assistant and Hotel do demonstrate the kinds of themes Green is fascinated by…and the sorts of ideas she’s so good at realizing in a cinematic form. For those seeking a reminder that they’re not alone in their experiences in cramped dehumanizing workspaces, Kitty Green has got two harrowing movies made just for you.