Neon is sending Jessica Henwick and Julia Garner to the Outback with the first trailer for The Royal Hotel, the second narrative feature from director Kitty Green. Her latest is a narrative adaptation of Pete Gleeson's 2016 documentary Hotel Coolgardie which told the harrowing tale of two young Finnish girls who were quickly confronted with small-town insularity and hostility from male patrons upon taking jobs as barmaids. The trailer sees Henwick and Garner's Liv and Hanna face the same predicament as their backpacking trip takes them to the titular pub where everything spirals out of control.

The Royal Hotel sees Liv and Hanna forced to take live-in jobs serving patrons in the middle of the Outback after their travel funds run out. Although they initially see it as an opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture, the local mining town puts them on edge as male aggression goes unchecked. It's no different at The Royal Hotel where the owner Billy (Hugo Weaving) enables the men's worst behavior, even if he steps in when they go way too far. Between all the unwanted advances and threats they face at the hands of drunken patrons, each scene becomes more tense and uncomfortable to watch as the women, especially Hanna, become more concerned for their safety.

With The Royal Hotel, Garner gets to reunite with Green on a similar project to their last collaboration. She previously led Green's first narrative feature, The Assistant, which follows a day in the life of a junior assistant in a film production company that nurtures a culture of sexual harassment and abuse under her repugnant boss. While that film teamed her up with Succession's Matthew Macfadyen and How to Blow Up a Pipeline's Kristine Froseth, The Royal Hotel boasts strong co-stars of its own with Henwick coming off of a recent role in Glass Onion and Weaving who is beloved for his The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings turns. The supporting cast includes Toby Wallace, who'll also appear in the upcoming The Bikeriders, as well as James Frecheville.

When Does 'The Royal Hotel' Hit Theaters?

Green co-wrote The Royal Hotel with Oscar Redding and, like The Assistant before it, she took the film to the annual Telluride Film Festival earlier this year where it earned strong reviews in its premiere. She's next bound for the Toronto International Film Festival later this month to present it alongside another stacked lineup including Dumb Money, Next Goal Wins, and fellow Telluride attendee Rustin. As the thriller's run on the festival circuit winds down, it'll finally make its way to theaters next month on October 6.

Check out the trailer for The Royal Hotel below.