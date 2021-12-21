Today, Netflix took to Twitter to release the official trailer for their upcoming rom-com, The Royal Treatment. Under the direction of Rick Jacobson (Ash vs Evil Dead, Knightfall), the film will star former Disney leads Laura Marano (Austin & Ally) and Mena Massoud, who is best known for his starring role as another romantic leading man, in Disney's live action Aladdin.

The Royal Treatment, filmed in New Zealand, centers around New York salon owner and hair guru Isabella (Marano), and prince of the fictional Lavania, Thomas (Massoud). Isabella is a confident stylist, who doesn’t shy away from telling it how it is, always giving her honest opinion no matter how harsh it may be. Quite the opposite, Prince Thomas is stuck doing everything his family asks of him, including following through with an arranged marriage, for which he harbors no romantic feelings for his bride to be.

Things are flipped upside down for the pair when Isabella and her two best friends and coworkers are given the chance (along with a payment of $50,000) to travel to Lavania to work the royal wedding. Upon arriving at the dreamy location and larger than life castle, Isabella meets the prince and the two have immediate chemistry, and throughout the rest of the film, the duo dance along the line of platonic friendship and romantic interest as they must now decide whether to follow their hearts or familial duty.

RELATED: Here's What's New on Netflix in December 2021Along with her recent work with Netflix, Marano has also appeared in The War with Grandpa and A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish, as well as starred in and produced 2019’s Saving Zoë. Massoud will be singing and dancing his way into the Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin sequel, which has yet to receive a release date.

The Royal Treatment's screenplay was written by Holly Hester, produced by Marano, her mother Ellen Marano, and sister Vanessa Marano under their Calabrian Rhode Productions banner alongside Chloe Smith. The film is executive produced by Steve Berman and Dan Read under FFI.

The Royal Treatment premieres exclusively on Netflix on January 20. Check out the all-new trailer and poster below:

