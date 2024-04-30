The Big Picture The Ruins' innovative storytelling merges body horror with poignant message about American tourists.

The eco-horror film captures the group's bad decisions leading to terrifying consequences in the Mexican jungle.

The Ruins' intense body horror and psychological terror make it a hidden gem of 2000s horror movies.

Unique horror movies are rarely appreciated during the time of their release, with some of the most mythic cult classics taking years (sometimes decades) to receive the acclaim they deserve. For every mind-bending thriller like Talk to Me or an inventive new approach to scares like Midsommar, there are countless innovative features that are ignored (if not outright mocked) when they're released only to find new appreciation long after they've left theaters. The Ruins, directed by Carter Smith, premiered in 2008 and falls into this category. Based on the hit Scott B. Smith novel of the same name, it arrived in an era that saw cinema filled with tales of young, attractive people squaring off with some kind of evil entity. When it hit theaters, it was written off as redundant, getting lost among titles with similar premises. It's a deeply unfortunate fate because, along with being an amazing retelling of its source material, it features some of the most stomach-churning gore and creative storytelling of any 2000s horror movie. It's an ingenious approach to its topic that merges sickening body horror with a surprisingly poignant message regarding American tourism, one that seems to finally be receiving the appreciation it deserves — even if it is 16 years later.

The Ruins (2008) "The Ruins" is a horror film based on the novel by Scott Smith, centering on a group of friends who venture into the Mexican jungle to visit an ancient Mayan ruin. They quickly discover the site is not only forbidden but also home to something far more sinister than they could have imagined. Trapped and isolated, they must fight to survive against a malevolent force. The film is a gripping, gruesome tale of terror and desperation in an unforgiving wilderness. Director Carter Smith Cast Jonathan Tucker , Jena Malone , Laura Ramsey , Shawn Ashmore Joe Anderson , Sergio Calderón Main Genre Horror Writers Scott B. Smith

What Is 'The Ruins' About?

When looking at it from a surface level, it's understandable why 2008 audiences wrote The Ruins off as another lackluster scary movie. The story is led by the always amazing Jena Malone as Amy, an American tourist visiting Mexico with her boyfriend Jeff (Jonathan Tucker) and two of their friends, the group ready for an idyllic getaway filled with days relaxing in the sun. Eventually, they decide to join fellow tourist Mathias (Joe Anderson) in visiting an ancient Mayan ruin to search for his missing brother. The group disregards the alarming missing person case surrounding this site and chooses to join his search "on a whim." It's a stereotypical setup that genre fans have seen many times before; but as the film unfolds, the story veers sharply into a darker sense of fear most audiences wouldn't expect. The group arrives at the temple and touches the vines that coat it, earning them a forced quarantine by gun-toting locals. The situation quickly grows from slightly worrying to utterly terrifying as they realize just what kind of plant life they've decided to meddle with.

The Ruins takes its typical introduction and uses it as a conduit for fear, lulling audiences into believing it would follow the average story beats they're used to before presenting some of the most intense terror the genre has ever seen. As the core group is surrounded by angry residents and forced to find safety at the top of the temple, the movie emphasizes the intense anxiety this kind of situation would instill. Even before they discover how deadly the titular ruins are, it's jarring to see this collective sense of safety and security get quickly dashed once the group recognizes how badly they've messed up. Aided by some exceptional acting, watching Amy and her friends struggle to comprehend how dire their situation is — stranded in a country they don't know with no resources to help them — is anxiety-inducing enough, made only worse when they learn what the locals are protecting the surrounding civilization from: the vines themselves. The uncanny fear of watching this slithering flora slowly tighten their hold on the group combines with their own degrading sanity, creating a haunting scene of psychological horror that only becomes worse as watchers learn what the vines' gory goal is.

'The Ruins' Takes Eco-Horror to New Levels

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As the horror begins to ramp up and the vines make themselves more known, The Ruins descends into a level of body horror that would make David Cronenberg proud. From a gruesome scene where Matthias' legs get eaten to the bone by a swirling mass of vines (with Jeff having to amputate them with a sharp rock) to the group finding the twisted bodies of those who'd gone missing before them, it's a series of stomach-churning images that grows harder and harder to watch. One of the film's most petrifying scenes is when Amy's friend Stacy (Laura Ramsey) begins to suspect that the vines have gotten into her body — a suspicion she discovers is true when she sees the green tubes slithering beneath her skin. What follows is a jaw-dropping, sickeningly invasive look at Amy cutting away at her own body, slicing herself apart in a grotesque attempt to rid herself of the greenery that's found root in her mind (figuratively and literally). The body horror on display throughout The Ruins is shocking, a relentless showcase of just how much damage these vines can and will inflict on these tourists — which is made even worse when you realize this is largely their own fault.

News outlets in recent years have been filled with stories of unruly tourists (often American) visiting foreign nations and completely disregarding local customs, often endangering historic landmarks and the people who actually live there. The Ruins offers an extreme version of this surprisingly common circumstance as, before the main characters touch the vines and doom themselves, it's clear that the locals have this lethal situation under control. They were living peacefully by keeping a tight perimeter around the temple, their protocols only being broken by a group of tourists who insisted on entering the space, believing that nothing could hurt them and not considering how their actions would impact those around them. Not only were all of their unfortunate fates preventable, but the ending indicates that they might have unleashed the vines onto the world around them. It's been more than a decade since the film premiered, but it's a story of tourists and the disastrous impact they have on the communities they visit - something that is shockingly poignant today.

'The Ruins' Deserves Credit For How Much It Scares

Close

With its premise and the marketing that preceded it, it's understandable why The Ruins was ignored by so many in 2008. Even now, more than 15 years later, its basic-sounding setup and the annoying ineffectiveness of its leads could lead many to believe it is just another version of the strangely repetitive horror movies the 2000s were filled with. But it's this modest presentation that makes nonstop presentation of psychological, cultural, and body horror so jarring. The rise of streaming has introduced this horror to a whole new audience who are finally recognizing just what a hidden gem it was when it premiered in 2008. They are thrilled by its display of endless torment, going to some genuinely dark places and putting its cast through unending punishment for not understanding just how much damage their youthful innocence could cause. Viewers are finally seeing that it's a riveting blend of all these petrifying aspects — and more — and absolutely deserves a second chance from audiences today.

