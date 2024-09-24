In the eyes of many theatergoers, Geoffrey Rush is best known for his swashbuckling turn as the pirate Captain Hector Barbossa in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. A fan-favorite foil to Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow, he's done it all during his time sailing the Seven Seas between serving the crown, running an empire, and fighting Sparrow as an immortal skeleton. His new role in The Rule of Jenny Pen, however, couldn't be more different. Following the horror flick's debut at Fantastic Fest, Collider's Perri Nemiroff spoke with Rush about the film, where he explained why he signed on to join John Lithgow on-screen and how it compared to some of his past roles, like Pirates.

Directed by James Ashcroft and written by Ashcroft and Eli Kent based on a short story by Owen Marshall, The Rule of Jenny Pen casts Rush as Stefan Mortensen, a misanthropic judge left in a wheelchair after suffering a stroke in the middle of a courtroom during the final case of his career. Due to his condition, he's sent to a nursing home for care, where he meets the vicious long-time resident Dave Crealy (Lithgow) and his dementia doll, Jenny Pen. Suddenly, Stefan becomes the latest target of Dave's torment, with Jenny carrying out his sadistic acts. Everything builds to a horrifying clash between the two men that will only end with one as the victor and the other dead.

Rush's key reason for taking on such a project was that it was vastly different than anything he'd done in his career to this point. Lauded for roles in an array of period pieces from The King's Speech to Shakespeare in Love, among other projects, he was intrigued by taking a turn into horror, especially after being blown away by Ashcroft and Kent's other Marshall adaptation, Coming Home in the Dark. He explained:

"If I had known 10 years ago. I dropped out of the industry for a bit to turn things down because they felt like material that I'd done before, and this was the kind of unpredictable project that I was waiting to land in my lap. I read it and saw Coming Home in the Dark, which I watched with my family, who are all film buffs, and we just sat there kind of gobsmacked. Our jaws were on the ground, going, 'I know that he made this in 18 nights for a million dollars in New Zealand.' That's fast. It got accepted into Cannes, and then COVID closed Cannes, and then it went to Sundance, and he became the golden boy in Los Angeles, I think. But he certainly knew the material."

Rush Loved the Theatricality and Challenge of 'The Rule of Jenny Pen'

Image via Shudder

Merely being different wasn't enough to pique Rush's interest ever. Yet, The Rule of Jenny Pen instantly clicked with Rush, especially when he and Ashcroft synced up due to their mutual theater backgrounds. The Oscar winner understood that there was something much deeper to what the director and Kent had put on the page than a run-of-the-mill, jumpscare-heavy horror affair. It was the theatricality and flair for the dramatics that made it a must-do project for the actor.

"So, we got together on Zoom. I knew on page five. I just said to my agent, 'Get me into this film. This is the role.' The whole style of it was just curious. We both come from huge theater backgrounds, James for half of his life and me for half of mine. We both worked at the theater in different countries, and then both got interested or wanted to get into film in some way. There's just something inherently heightened, not only because of the genre that it touches on — I think it's a psychological thriller, but it's really a drama. I didn't treat it as being, 'Oh, I hope there are a lot of jump scares that make this film very popular.' I just thought there was so much more going on in it."

As a slight bonus though, the film offered an extra challenge for Rush. Like learning to master his sword-fighting scenes in Pirates, he was similarly dedicated to mastering the movement of his wheelchair in Jenny Pen, especially since he would be utilizing it for most of the film's runtime. Just as he wanted to appear like a skilled swordsman to sell the idea that he was a notorious pirate, he wanted to get acclimated with all five speeds on his wheelchair to make it seem as if he truly had to depend on it. While the learning process made for some blooper-worthy moments on set, it also resulted in a satisfying shoot that sated his desire to be challenged with what actions he has to make believable.

"Also, the challenge of, I love tasks with a character. I did a film many years ago called The Tailor of Panama, and John Boorman, the director, said, 'I really want you to cut out an entire suit on camera.' You know what I mean? He used it in the beginning, sped up, and I had to learn how to chalk and use the ruler and the shears and all that sort of stuff. I loved learning my sword fights for Pirates [of the Caribbean]. I loved learning to look as though I could play the piano accordion in The Book Thief. And this, I thought, 'You're gonna spend the whole film in a wheelchair. You're reined in.' But my wheelchair had five little lights on the joystick from speed one to speed five. I knew by the end of the story I wanted to be skillful enough to get up to speed five, even in the most enclosed corridors. [Laughs] They did a blooper reel for the closing wrap party, and it's mostly me just running down the director, hitting the camera, running into a staircase. They edited me very, very carefully."

Shudder acquired The Rule of Jenny Pen and will debut the film on its platform sometime in 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on when the film will be released and further updates from Fantastic Fest.