An exclusive brand-new image from The Rule Of Jenny Pen gives fans a horrifying look at Jenny Pen herself. The sneak peek features the villainous bald doll staring straight ahead with an ominous glow in her eyes. The psychological thriller, based on a short story by New Zealand author Owen Marshall, premiered on September 19, 2024, at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The film was then acquired by American streaming service Shudder and is slated for release in 2025.

Originally shared by ScreenRant, the image shows Jenny Pen being shown from the side as if someone lying in bed has caught her watching them. For now, it remains unclear whether the unsettling image is from a scene that takes place in reality or is part of a nightmare or hallucination sequence. The film follows Geoffrey Rush as judge Stefan Mortensen who is sent to a retirement home to recover from a stroke. However, once he gets there, he meets fellow resident Dave Crealy (John Lithgow) who uses his doll Jenny Pen to terrorize the other retirees.

The New Rule Of Jenny Pen has been directed and co-written by James Ashcroft (Coming Home in the Dark) and marks Rush’s first movie performance since the 2019 film Storm Boy. In an interview with Variety, Ashcroft shared how exciting it was for him to work with Hollywood veterans, Rush and Lithgow. The director even called the film “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” He added that after the film’s successful opening at Fantastic Fest, he couldn’t wait to share the incredible work of the cast and crew with the audiences.

Stephen King Recommends ‘The Rule Of Jenny Pen’

American author Stephen King is the undisputed King of Horror. Many of his chilling novels have been turned into blockbuster movies and TV shows. As one of the most influential figures in the genre, King’s review of The Rule Of Jenny Pen has heightened anticipation for the film’s release. King took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to claim that the Ashcroft directorial was one of the best films he had seen in 2024. He also urged his fans to catch the film when it starts streaming on Shudder.

While speaking with Variety, SVP of Acquisitions and Productions for Shudder, Emily Gotto shared that she has been a fan of Ashcroft since his 2021 thriller Coming Home in the Dark. Gotto claimed that The Rule of Jenny Pen benefits Ashcroft’s sharp eye for crafting realistic characters and tragic human circumstances. According to Gotto, the visceral storyline of the film is only improved by Lithgow and Rush’s “unforgettable performances.” She believes that The Rule Of Jenny Pen is a film that will linger with the viewers for a long time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Geoffrey Rush opened up about working with Lithgow and shared that his character is going to be a total psychopath. While speaking about his own role in the film, Rush shared that the judge is a man with a very strong moral compass. So, when he comes face-to-face with Dave Crealy, he intends to protect the retirement home and its residents from him.

The Rule of Jenny Pen will be available to stream on Shudder in 2025.