The Rule of Jenny Pen took audiences by surprise at Fantastic Fest 2024, where filmmaker and co-writer James Ashcroft (Coming Home in the Dark) earned Best Director for his adaptation of Owen Marshall's frightening short story. Unsurprisingly, both legendary leads, Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow, took home Best Actor Awards on the festival circuit shortly before IFC and Shudder acquired the mystery horror.

In the movie, Rush plays Judge Stefan Mortensen, the newest addition to a New Zealand retirement home. A recent stroke has left the judge paralyzed, and his new surroundings leave him feeling out of sorts, bitter, and determined to get out of there as fast as possible. To make matters worse, Mortensen seems to be the only one contending with the seemingly docile Dave Crealy (Lithgow). The staff won't listen, and his fellow residents are too scared to stand up to the dementia doll-wielding Crealy and his sadistic games.

Before the movie's release, the longtime friends and co-stars spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub about the experience of working with Ashcroft in New Zealand. Before digging into why this "extreme" script appealed to the two of them, they share their journeys from school plays to stageplays, from Shakespeare to Star Wars, and Lithgow opens up about taking on the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore in Max's upcoming Harry Potter series.

John Lithgow Voiced Yoda, and It’s All Thanks to ‘Sesame Street’

“Impatient is he?”

COLLIDER: I have a lot of questions about The Rule of Jenny Pen, but I want to start with some other things first. I am wearing my Stanley Kubrick T-shirt. For both of you, do you have a favorite Stanley Kubrick film?

JOHN LITHGOW: Dr. Strangelove for me.

GEOFFREY RUSH: That's a list that's very hard to pare down to one. Lolita I thought was an extraordinary film.

LITHGOW: He is amazing. Are you a particular fan of Kubrick's, Steven?

I am a huge fan of Kubrick. But the proper answer for the best film is there is none because they're all amazing.

RUSH: That's correct.

LITHGOW: Yeah, they’re all amazing. Like no other filmmaker, you remember the images of a Kubrick film as if you'd seen it just yesterday. I don’t know what his magic is, but it's so fresh and immediate the way he used a camera. It's amazing. I'm not surprised you're a big fan.

There are only a few filmmakers that you can tell when you’re watching, that are just that kind of auteur. I think it's because he didn't overdo it. He was very particular with what he directed.

RUSH: The best shot had to be the cut to the wide shot of the ship on its way to Jupiter, and Keir Dullea knocking on the door and saying, “Open the door, Hal,” and he's this big and the ship is this big. That was mind-blowing.

John, I found it fascinating that you voiced Yoda on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - The Original Radio Drama. Do you remember voicing Yoda?

LITHGOW: Oh, yes. Every detail. I was acting in a play on Broadway directed by John Madden, who very soon became a major film director, who directed, among other people, Geoffrey Rush in Shakespeare in Love. He was directing me in Beyond Therapy on Broadway, but in those days, he was a very successful radio director, and they'd hired him to do The Empire Strikes Back radio production. He had Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels and Mark Hamill, but Frank Oz had chosen not to play Yoda because he was very doctrinaire about only using his voice when he used a puppet—not unlike Dave Crealy, I might add. So John was pissing and moaning over lunch one day during a rehearsal break that he couldn't find a Yoda, and I said, [Yoda imitation] “Oh, impatient is he?” And I got the role like that! I'd been watching Sesame Street with my kids for years, with Grover, Frank Oz, running up to the camera, [Grover imitation] “Now, I am getting closer. Now I am getting further.” That's how I got the role of Yoda in the radio production, and I couldn't thank you more for bringing that up.

RUSH: Please don't go and do any Buckaroo Bonzai impersonations, okay?

LITHGOW: [Laughs] No, don't get me started.

I appreciate you indulging me and demonstrating the voice.

Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow Both Began on Stage

“I was instantly a campus star.”

For both of you, everyone starts somewhere. When did you both realize or think that you could pay your rent by just being an actor?

RUSH: I started acting in plays in grade school. I did comedy sketches. We had a teacher in grade five who would say, “Okay, tomorrow we're going to have the news, the weather, and a commercial. I want you to do the news for three minutes. I want you to do the weather for three minutes. And, Geoffrey, you're going to do the commercial.” I would do a parody of whatever was on, Heinz Meanz Beanz, or something like that. Then, I went into high school. I wasn't a sporty guy at all. I loved getting up into the library on Wednesday afternoons when the Sevens were playing the rugged Australian League. Then, all of the teachers that nurtured us through these plays got married or went off. They're all female. They're all fantastic nurturers of people who wanted to do plays. So we decided when they got transferred or got married or had children or whatever happened to them, we would run the school drama club in our senior years ourselves.

Then that went into a varsity period when I was at university. There was a lot of theatrical activity on campus. Then, I got seen by a director from a newly formed professional state theater company. I did my final exam for an arts degree on a Friday, and on the Monday morning, I was on a wage on a three-year contract. So, it sort of unfurled at a really glorious rate for me. I said then and there, “I hope I'm still putting “actor” on my tax form when I'm 70.”

LITHGOW: I grew up in a theater family. My father produced regional theater, mostly classical Shakespeare festivals in Ohio. I lived in about eight different places because it was very much a gypsy wagon kind of family, moving all over the place with the vicissitudes of his career. I didn't want to be an actor. I was in lots and lots of his plays. I was in 20 Shakespeare plays before I was 20 years old, never in anything approaching a big role. But I was much more interested in being an artist. I was quite a committed painter and printmaker, but I went away to college and fell in with the theater gang by osmosis. I'd become a much more experienced actor than anybody else. I was instantly a campus star, and it was like, “Okay, I'll go with the flow. The handwriting is on the wall.” I've always said, “If you hear enough laughter and applause at a young age, you're going to end up an actor whether you want to be or not.”