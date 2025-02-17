John Lithgow rules a retirement home with a sinister puppet in a new look at The Rule of Jenny Pen. Collider is delighted to bring you several exclusive new images that show off Lithgow's elderly psychopath and his terrifying puppet. The film will debut in theaters on March 7, 2025, and will stream on Shudder later this year. Geoffrey Rush also stars in the film, his first in six years, as arrogant, misanthropic Judge Stefan Mortensen, whose career comes to an abrupt end when he suffers a massive stroke. Sent to a nursing home to recover, he meets Dave Crealy (Lithgow), a seemingly gentle and eccentric fellow patient.

However, he soon comes to realize that Crealy, unbeknownst to the home's caregivers, rules over the home's residents with the help of an unsettling hand puppet, Jenny Pen. Crealy is constantly playing cruel pranks on his fellow residents, which soon escalates to deadly violence. Mortenson's pleas to the staff go unheeded, so he becomes determined to put an end to Crealy's twisted games. Our exclusive images provide looks at Lithgow and Rush's characters, as well as the infant-like Jenny Pen with a sinister glow in its blank eyes, making one wonder if Crealy is truly the one in control of it...

What Else Have John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush Been In Lately?