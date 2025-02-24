Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow are living proof that it’s never too late to become horror icons thanks to their work in the upcoming feature, The Rule of Jenny Pen. A brand-new trailer released today solidifies the pair of legendary actors’ horror king statuses as they take center stage as two feuding nursing home patients in the latest to come from James Ashcroft (Coming Home in the Dark). We’ve been hearing about this one-of-a-kind feature for months since its debut at the Fantastic Fest back in September, and now we’re one step closer to watching the madness play out when the title arrives in cinemas on March 7.

The Rule of Jenny Pen centers around Rush’s Stefan Mortensen, a judge who has recently suffered a stroke that paralyzed half of his body, leaving his family no choice but to put him in a nursing home. It’s there that he meets a truly unique and unhinged fellow patient, Dave Crealy (Lithgow), who finds a constant companion in a baby doll hand puppet with whom he plays a game called The Rule of Jenny Pen. As viewers will see in the trailer, along with Lithgow’s New Zealand accent, his character is also terrorizing the other members of the home with his twisted and deadly game. But with Stefan Mortensen, it seems as though Dave Crealy has picked the wrong target, as the former plans to fight back and put an end to the rule of Jenny Pen for good.

Joining the leading men in the horror flick’s ensemble is a lineup that includes Nathaniel Lees (Young Hercules), Ian Mune (Sleeping Dogs), Thomas Sainsbury (Super City), Maaka Pohatu (Miles from Nowhere), Irene Wood (The Pact), George Henare (Once Were Warriors), Paolo Rotondo (The Making of the Mob), Holly Shanahan (Power Rangers: Mystic Force) and more.

Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow Break New Ground in ‘The Rule of Jenny Pen’

Although both men have a handful of horror credits under their belts, with Lithgow recently stepping into the world of Stephen King in the 2019 Pet Sematary remake and Rush forever burned into our memories as Stephen H. Price in the unforgettable 1999 remake of House on Haunted Hill, their work in The Rule of Jenny Pen gives them something entirely new to work with. The title is based on Owen Marshall’s short story of the same name and the screenplay, which was adapted by Ashcroft and Eli Kent, will truly see both Lithgow and Rush tap into their darkest and most unhinged sides. With all of this mixed together, The Rule of Jenny Pen looks like it will be a non-stop thrill ride for audiences from beginning to end.

Check out the latest trailer above and watch The Rule of Jenny Pen in cinemas on March 7.