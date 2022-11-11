Bret Easton Ellis has cultivated a prolific writing career out of avoiding the better aspects of human beings. Leaning into the more flawed nature of individuals and society at large with a collection of novels, including his seminal work, American Psycho, the author has long been unafraid to shine a light on the aspects of ourselves we'd rather not acknowledge. What makes his material and characters tenable, however, is his singular voice as it relates to biting satire and sidesplitting sarcasm. With his second novel, 1987's The Rules of Attraction, he focused his gaze on the fictional Camden College and a collection of characters who, to put it lightly, engage in morally questionable behavior. They display levels of selfishness, cynicism, and apathy that could rival any literary depiction of young adults and the university experience.

15 years after publication, filmmaker Roger Avary brought the novel to the big screen with a scathing and hilarious adaptation starring James Van Der Beek, Shannyn Sossamon, Ian Somerhalder, and Jessica Biel. A faithful and darkly hysterical film that aesthetically flips the bird at many of the teen-based comedies that popped up in the late '90s, Avary keeps Easton Ellis' uniquely jaded voice intact and delivers in painting a portrait of utter debauchery. Though not a box office hit at the time of its release and receiving a mixed critical response, The Rules of Attraction boldly swings for the fences in telling a story of unrequited love and self-destructive behavior that makes viewers' heads spin. In riding that fine line between gratuitous shock value and a truthful, albeit exaggerated sense of reality, Avary's film subverts and separates itself from the subgenre it explores through the use of playful cinematic tropes and an unflinching depiction of the seedier side of higher learning.

What's 'The Rules of Attraction' About?

To say that this film isn't afraid to go to uncomfortable places is an understatement. In contrast to other teen-centric fare coming out of the woodwork in the preceding years, The Rules of Attraction embraces a vision of angst and discontent among its cohort of mostly reprehensible characters. Despite depicting difficult subject matter including but not limited to rampant drug abuse, sexual assault, suicide, and violence, the narrative manages to maintain a pitch-black comedic tone by basking in the razor-sharp wit and sarcasm its characters speak so fluently. Less of a concrete and cohesive story, and more a series of episodic vignettes strung together by a handful of college parties throughout the fall semester, the film primarily focuses on a trio of characters caught up in a love triangle as they navigate the troubled waters of college.

Each of these characters finds themselves consumed by a frenzied sense of lust, unable to discern reality from what they're projecting onto their respective crushes. Sean Bateman (James Van Der Beek), younger brother of American Psycho's Patrick Bateman and possessing some arguably sociopathic impulses, is receiving mysterious love letters in his mailbox and becomes increasingly convinced that they're from Lauren (Shannyn Sossamon), a mostly innocent virgin refusing to give up on the notion of saving herself for an ex with a poor memory. In the meantime, Paul Denton (Ian Somerhalder) becomes enamored with Sean after a few relatively friendly encounters and spends much of the film pining over him. Surrounded by this trio is an ensemble of similarly confused and debauched characters who regularly give in to their self-indulgent whims. Engaging in a relentless slew of extracurricular activities from drinking and drug use to self-harm and emotional manipulation, these future graduates of Camden College embody the spirit of disaffection and nihilism so often associated with the overprivileged and entitled among younger generations.

Toying with Stylistic and Structural Tropes

Perhaps what most significantly separates The Rules of Attraction from its teen-based counterparts is the way it plays with cinematic conventions of aesthetic and structure. Among its most effective stylistic approaches is its extensive use of first-person voiceover narration. In bringing out the internal voices of Sean, Lauren, and Paul, Avary manages to translate a great deal of the novel's comedic and satirical spirit to the screen, ultimately fleshing out the film's main characters and allowing them to directly express themselves. While the voiceover narration isn't wall-to-wall in frequency, it nonetheless gives viewers some insight into the characters' often hilarious and sometimes twisted thoughts and feelings. Ranging from the most private and damning sentiments to utterly mundane and stream-of-consciousness expressions, Sean, Lauren and Paul bring vivid and unique life to Bret Easton Ellis' lustful trio, often with an apathetic tone so emblematic of disaffected youth.

Avary also toys with the film's narrative structure. The opening sequence, situating viewers in the middle of the raucous and aptly labeled "end of the world party," lies at the end of the story and sees the three main characters hitting their respective low points. As we're introduced to each of them, Avary literally reverses the sequence multiple times, chronologically taking viewers back and forth in a non-linear frenzy that mirrors the debauched and disorienting nature of the college party experience. The narrative then moves back in time, literally, with a surreal opening credit sequence that concludes at the beginning of the fall semester. It's an unorthodox introduction to the film, but a fitting aesthetic establishment that lets viewers know they're in for a different kind of approach to seemingly familiar material. The unusual structure ultimately brings the narrative full circle, capping off the film by putting viewers back at the end of the world party and, in another particularly unusual move, the end credits run from top to bottom.

One of The Rules of Attraction's most memorable moments sees the use of split-screen photography. The camera follows Sean and Lauren, side-by-side, as they go through their morning routine, culminating with the two encountering one another in a campus building. Staring directly into the cameras, they share a friendly exchange before each camera pans to a side profile and the two separate shots seamlessly integrate into one final wide frame. A pivotal moment in the narrative considering this is the first time the characters officially meet, Avary's use of split-screen imagery gives The Rules of Attraction one of it's most inventive and surprisingly touching moments. He once again makes use of a creative device that is seldom seen and contributes to the film's overall atypical approach to cinematic formula. Another use of split-screen photography sees Paul and Sean hanging out in a dorm room, with the former imagining an intimate encounter with the latter in one half of the screen. The other half simultaneously displays the lonely reality of Paul's current situation, and the contrast in frames highlights the cognitive disconnect between reality and fantasy that so often burdens the main characters.

Finding the Humor in Despair

While it's typically imprudent to find entertainment value in the misery of others, The Rules of Attraction gives audiences an open invitation to laugh at its characters in their most private and despairing moments. Comprising an ensemble of young people who spend much of their time either wallowing in self-pity or engaging in activities that do them no good, Avary's adaptation finds a great deal of humor amidst the darker subject matter engulfing Camden's young minds of tomorrow. Sean's enigmatic and erratic behavior is often reprehensible and downright disturbing, but James Van Der Beek's committed and earnest performance brings big laughs in giving viewers a character so over-the-top and razor-sharp in his detest for and manipulation of others. If not for any other reason, Sean is hilarious simply for the fact that one can't imagine that such a young man even exists.

Paul, on the other hand, is a character who lends the film a sense of humor due to his hopelessness. Whether the man he's obsessing over wants nothing to do with him or an old fling bursts onto the scene and makes his life a living hell, Paul simply can't catch a break and often wallows in misery. Although some of his trials and tribulations will elicit a certain amount of empathy in viewers, Paul's tendency to dwell on misfortune will also have them chuckling in pity. Lauren also finds herself consistently on the downside of fortune. Sean makes a habit of tormenting her by faking a suicide attempt and sleeping with her roommate, and Victor, the ex-boyfriend she spends the entire film obsessing over, can't even remember who she is by the time they finally cross paths once again.

By the time the film concludes, none of the characters even come close to getting what they want. Boy doesn't end up with girl, girl doesn't end up with boy, and boy doesn't end up with boy. Sean, Lauren, and Paul arrive at the end-of-the-world party as though it is, in fact, the end of the world. Unrequited love has befallen each of them and a cold, sinking feeling falls over Camden College. In complete opposition to the conventional wisdom of teen comedy films, and perhaps an obstacle for first-time viewers to grapple with, The Rules of Attraction prides itself on avoiding the clichés and tropes commonly associated with the subgenre. Instead, it defiantly opts for a vision of higher learning that is deeply rooted in the all-too-relatable and deeply uncomfortable side of youthful angst. It's safe to assume, however, that even though the film is far from comfortable viewing, audiences can't help but see a glimmer of themselves in reflecting on their own experiences of navigating lust and obsession.