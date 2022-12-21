Attention film buffs: it might be time to brush up on your French. Jean Renoir's acclaimed and classic Rules of the Game is coming back to theaters with a new 4K restoration. The film will open in New York at Film Forum on Friday, December 23, 2022. The film will then open in Los Angeles at the Los Feliz Theater on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A national rollout for the film will follow the coastal showings.

Often considered to be one of the greatest films of all time, The Rules of the Game or La règle du jeu in French, is a film that serves as a critique of the corruptness at the core of French society in the 1930s. The film, on its surface, appears to be a comedy. However, at its core, it is a wicked look at the rotten center of polite society. The film takes place during a weekend at a marquis' country château, and brings out the ugly truths regarding a group of bourgeois friends and acquaintances.

The film itself has its own very tumultuous history, as it was subjected to some pretty serious cuts after a violent response from audiences at the film's 1939 premiere. Additionally, the film's original negatives were destroyed during the tumult of World War II. The film wouldn't be reconstructed until 1959. And it is that version, which has stunned audiences for many decades, which will be presented in the new 4K restoration. The rerelease of the film certainly comes at an apt time, considering the growing inequalities plaguing society both in the United States and abroad.

Janus Films is handling the restoration and distribution of the classic film. Founded in 1956, the company was the very first theatrical distribution company that dedicated itself to bringing international art-house films to audiences in the United States. Janus currently handles rights in all media to an extensive library that includes classics from Michelangelo Antonioni, Věra Chytilová, Sergei Eisenstein, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Abbas Kiarostami, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembène, Andrei Tarkovsky, François Truffaut, Agnès Varda, and Yasujiro Ozu. Janus Films also handles the distribution of works from contemporary filmmakers as well, from Jim Jarmusch, to David Lynch, Joel and Ethan Coen, and the King of Filth himself, John Waters.

You can take a look at the trailer below:

