The Runarounds, inspired by a real band, adds six new members to its cast for the upcoming YA drama series.

Filming is set to begin in Wilmington, NC this month, following a group forming a rock band and facing tough decisions.

Stay tuned for updates on The Runarounds, which will premiere on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

The next project from the creators behind one of Netflix's biggest hit series of the last few years just got an exciting update. A new report from Deadline revealed that The Runarounds, the YA drama inspired by the real band of the same name, has added six new members to its cast. The series comes from Jonas Pate, creator of Outer Banks, the series which featured The Runarounds band during an episode in Season 3. New names to join The Runaways cast include Brooklyn Decker (Just Go with It), Maximo Salas (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Marley Aliah (Remember Yesterday, The Devil's Stomping Ground) Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca), Mark Wystrach (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), and Shea Pritchard (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

Filming on The Runarounds is set to begin this month, and similar to Outer Banks, the series is set in Wilmington, North Carolina. It follows a group of young adults with little to nothing in common who find their way to each other and unexpectedly form a rock band. The Runarounds will then have to decide between leaving each other behind and pursuing an ordinary life, or laying all their cards out on the table in hopes of becoming the greatest rock band of all-time. The series is produced by Skydance Television, continuing the company's partnership after previously working together on Reacher and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. The Runarounds will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries.

What Else Has ‘The Runarounds’ Cast Been In?

Decker is best known for her role in Just Go with It, but she's also appeared in other projects such as Battleship, Stretch, and What to Expect When You're Expecting. Salas played a small role in Season 4 of Stranger Things, and then Shy Guy in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Aliah has appeared in Abigail Falls, Prophets, and Remember Yesterday, while MacArthur is best known for his roles in Angie Tribeca, Merry Happy Whatever, Super Troopers 2, and She's Out of My League. Wystratch and Pritchard are best known for their roles in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Summer I Turned Pretty, respectively.

The Runarounds does not yet have an official release date, but filming is set to begin later this month. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and watch all three seasons of Outer Banks exclusively on Netflix before Season 4 premieres later this year.

