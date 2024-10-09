Less than a week after it was announced that Glen Powell's Running Man remake would release on November 21, 2025, the film is building out its ensemble with a major Netflix star. A new report from Deadline revealed that Daniel Ezra, who plays the lead role of Spencer James in all six seasons of All-American, has joined Powell in The Running Man. Powell will also reunite with his Twisters co-star Katy O'Brian in the film, which was announced shortly after Paramount dropped the release date last week. In addition to his role in All-American, Ezra is also known for his role as Nathaniel Wilson in A Discovery of Witches, the supernatural fantasy series which is currently streaming on Netflix, and also for playing Alan Gill in Prey, a 2014 crime thriller series streaming on Peacock and Hulu.

The Running Man is a remake of the 1979 Arnold Schwarzenegger film of the same name, and the script for the 2025 film comes from Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright, with Wright also directing. The Running Man is also based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Wright is best known for his work directing Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the high-concept romantic comedy starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and also for helming The World's End, the 2013 alien invasion satire starring Simon Pegg and Paddy Considine. Wright most recently directed Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in Last Night in Soho, and he's also been tapped to direct The Chain, an upcoming film with a script from Jane Goldman that follows a mother who finds herself trapped in a kidnapping chain.

What Has Glen Powell Been Busy With Lately?

Close

Many people's first introduction to Powell came in Tom Cruise's $1 billion-earning legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, but he also got his head smashed in by Tom Hardy's Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, the final installment in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. Just this year, Powell has starred in two hits; he toplined Hit Man earlier this year with Andor star Adria Arjona, and he also led a legacy sequel of his own, Twisters, which he stars in alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Corenswet. Powell will also star alongside Steve Zahn and Perry Mattfeld in Chad Powers.

The Running Man will race into theaters on November 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future casting updates on the film and watch the original Running Man on Paramount+.

The Running Man In a dystopian America, a falsely convicted policeman gets his shot at freedom when he must forcibly participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, must battle killers for their freedom. Release Date November 13, 1987 Director Paul Michael Glaser Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Maria Conchita Alonso , Yaphet Kotto , Jim Brown , Jesse Ventura , Erland van Lidth Runtime 101 Writers Stephen King , Steven E. de Souza Main Genre Action Tagline A game nobody survives. But Schwarzenegger has yet to play. Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+