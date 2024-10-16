The Running Man has chased down another familiar face as the ensemble cast of Edgar Wright's take on the Stephen King novel continues to grow. Per a report from Deadline, Karl Glusman is the latest to join the expanding call sheet. Last week saw the announcement of All-American star Daniel Ezra in an unknown role. Glusman's role is also unknown, but he'll be racing with (or against) the lead character, who will be played by Glen Powel. The dystopian thriller sees Powel reunite with Twisters co-star Katy O’Brian, who has signed on for what will likely be an action-heavy role.

Wright is the second filmmaker to adapt The Running Man story. Paul Michael Glaser first adapted the novel of the same name into a 979 feature starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role of Ben Richards. While Glaser's version was a loose adaption that took lots of creative liberties with the story, Wright is leaning for a more faithful approach. The story follows Ben Richards, a desperate man willing to do anything to rescue his dying daughter who lies sick with no money to afford her medical bills. His wife turns to prostitution to make ends meet, while Richards braves to join a deadly titular reality show where a team of ruthless killers are unleashed on participants. Wright is directing from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall.

What Else Has Karl Glusman Been In?

Glusman first turned heads with his explicit performance in the 2015 controversial drama Love which set an interesting record at Cannes. While the movie didn't win any of the festival's awards, Glusman's performance earned him interest from filmmaker and fashion designer Tom Ford, who cast him in his 2016 psychological thriller, Nocturnal Animals. He has continued to work with notable directors and has starred alongside some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Tom Hanks in Greyhound and Elle Fanning in The Neon Demon.

Glusman is no stranger to the world of dystopian thrillers, with his latest credit in the genre being Alex Garland's divisive movie, Civil War (2024). He was also a part of the huge ensemble for the 2023 period thriller, The Bikeriders. Glusman is currently filming the heist thriller film Eenie Meanie alongside its ensemble of Samara Weaving, Kyanna Simone, Randall Park, and Andy Garcia, among others. While he seems to favor big screen projects, he recently entertained TV lovers with a guest role on HBO's The Idol.

The Running Man will race into theaters on November 21, 2025, in time for Thanksgiving.