Collider user, if you are reading this news article, you may be next in line to be cast in the reboot of The Running Man, and we have good news for you — you'll be joining two more stars who have just joined the ever growing ensemble of what may be one of the buzziest movies heading into development as we speak. Michael Cera and Emilia Jones are gearing up to join Glen Powell in the movie, which is Paramount’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s story, directed by Edgar Wright, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

It is most unlikely that Cera will be playing Scott Pilgrim in the film, which was the role he last portrayed for Wright in the 2010 cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Cera and Wright are the latest names to join the amazing cast which includes Josh Brolin (Sicario), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy), with filming set to kick off in London early next year. Cera is said to be playing one of the rebels who goes out of his way to help Powell's desperate character, while Jones is playing "a privileged woman blind to the oppression of the government opposite Powell’s Richards."

What is 'The Running Man' About?

The Running Man will draw from Stephen King's 1982 novel, which was written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, and paints a grim portrait of a dystopian America where the public, burdened by poverty, have grown numb to extreme game shows. The story follows Ben Richards, a desperate father who signs up for The Running Man, a brutal game show in which contestants are hunted nationwide by mercenaries and citizens alike. The premise? Survive for long enough, and the rewards skyrocket.

The book was adapted in 1987, very loosely, with Arnold Schwarzenegger starring in the film that took on a more high-octane, sci-fi flair. Wright's version promises to stay closer to King’s dark and suspenseful original vision. Wright will also co-write the screenplay with Michael Bacall (21 Jump Street), and produce alongside Simon Kinberg and Nira Park. Production is set to begin in London early next year.

The Running Man is set to open in theaters on November 21, 2025. Stay tuned for updates on the highly anticipated return to King’s dystopian universe, and remember, you too could be cast in The Running Man if you're not careful.