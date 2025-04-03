In Glen Powell we trust. Pair the Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick star with filmmaker, Edgar Wright, in a movie based on a Stephen King novel and — in the words of the late, great Carl Weathers — baby, you’ve got a stew going. Today, CinemaCon attendees were invited to try a taste of that stew (have we taken it too far?) thanks to a special update during Paramount’s presentation that included some piping-hot information about the upcoming action-packed thriller, The Running Man.

In the footage played at the convention, Glen Powell’s Ben is approached by Josh Brolin’s bad guy, who knows that he’s in a desperate position and in dire need of money for his family. Brolin looks like a skeezy billionaire, while Colman Domingo’s host is everything that a game show host could hope to be — well dressed and fabulous. The hunt is on for Powell who has the attitude of Deadpool and all the makings of an action hero as he dives, dodges and blasts his way to the finish line. We also catch a few peeks of Katy O’Brian being absolutely badass. It’s more brutal than the original, and has plenty of surprising, next-level kills.

Wright’s adaptation of King’s 1982 novel will be the second time the book has received a big-screen makeover, following the iconic piece of 80s cinema that saw Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Ben Richards — the part in which Powell will be taking over. Joining Powell in his jog through the dystopian nightmareland is a star-studded ensemble that also includes William H. Macy (Shameless), Karl Glusman (Watcher), David Zayas (Dexter), Jayme Lawson (Sinners), Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), Michael Cera (Arrested Development) and more.

Wright has been attached to the project for nearly five years, meaning the film’s arrival on November 7 has been a long time coming. The movie is right up the director’s alley, as he certainly has what it takes to bring a vibrant — sometimes trippy — story to life. His last feature, 2021’s Last Night in Soho certainly falls in the same vein as The Running Man, while his adaptation of the beloved graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, gives audiences an idea of the color scheme of the film. An underlying current in all the director’s productions is comedy, as he was not only the helmer but also the scribe behind the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, meaning that The Running Man is likely to have some laughable moments — even if they’re a little dark.

Glen Powell — Action Hero