The cast of The Running Man continues to expand. According to The Hollywood Reporter, William H. Macy will be seen in the highly-anticipated remake directed by Edgar Wright. The acclaimed performer will step into the role of a man who will do everything in his power to help Ben Richards (Glen Powell) survive. No more details were given about the character at this time. The Running Man is an original story written by Stephen King. The book deals with a twisted reality in which the government uses diverse television game shows in order to control the public.

The Running Man will follow Ben Richards as he attempts to expose the horrific methods used in order to keep the television shows running. The title of the movie refers to the most popular show in the world of the movie. The concept is centered around contestants who must hide from people who are trying to kill them. More time staying alive translates into a bigger paycheck for the participants of The Running Man. But, while most contestants will spend their time trying to solve their financial problems, the protagonist portrayed by Glen Powell will attempt to expose the entire system that allows such cruelty to be displayed for entertainment.

William H. Macy was recently seen in one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer. The actor played Trevathan in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The movie directed by Wes Ball injected a breath of fresh air into the franchise, with 20th Century Studios already planning the next chapter of the story. Macy was also seen as Ted Summerhayes in Ricky Stanicky, the Prime Video comedy centered around a group of friends avoiding accountability for their actions.

The Impressive Cast of 'The Running Man'

Image via MGM

William H. Macy will be joining a wide range of talented performers in The Running Man, with the movie starting principal photography next week. Josh Brolin, Katy O'Brian, Michael Cera and Lee Pace will also be featured in the film. The remake will serve as a reunion between Edgar Wright and Michael Cera. The duo previously worked together in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. And Katy O'Brian will star in The Running Man after delighting audiences around the world with her performance as Jackie in Love Lies Bleeding, the romantic thriller written and directed by Rose Glass.

The Running Man is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.