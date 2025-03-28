The upcoming remake of The Running Man starring Glen Powell just got a major update. Powell took to his personal Instagram to announce that The Running Man has wrapped filming, leaving over seven months of post-production to make its November 7 release date. The Running Man is a remake of the 1987 film of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and it is based on the popular novel by Stephen King. While 1987’s The Running Man relied on Schwarzenegger for most of its draw, Glen Powell’s iteration has built a stellar ensemble around him. Powell’s Twisters co-star Katy O’Brian will play a fellow contestant in the film, with Colman Domingo portraying Bobby Thompson and Josh Brolin playing Dan Killian. Lee Pace will also play Evan McCone, with Michael Cera, William H. Macy, and more filling out the rest of the cast in undisclosed roles.

Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright have been tapped to write the screenplay for The Running Man, with Wright also stepping behind the camera to direct the film. Bacall most recently wrote the scripts for the 21 Jump Street movies starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, and he also worked as the scribe on Project X, the 2012 R-rated teen comedy starring Miles Teller. He even worked with Wright on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, which is still among both of their most famous works to this day. Wright’s last directorial work came in Last Night in Soho, the 2021 horror film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, and he also worked with Jon Bernthal and Jon Hamm on Baby Driver, the 2017 R-rated crime thriller currently streaming on Netflix.

What Else Does ‘The Running Man’ Star Glen Powell Have in the Works?

Glen Powell has been tapped to play disgraced college quarterback Russ Holiday in the upcoming sports comedy series Chad Powers, which is coming to Hulu later this year. He’s also attached to star in Huntington, the next film from John Patton Ford, following a young man who hatches a murderous plot to inherit his family’s wealth. Margaret Qualley will also star in the film. Powell will even feature alongside Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in Monsanto, from director John Lee Hancock, which follows a young attorney taking on the Monsanto corporation.

The Running Man has wrapped production and will be released on November 7. Check out the new behind-the-scenes image above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film.