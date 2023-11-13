The Big Picture The Sacrifice Game is an upcoming horror film set in a boarding school where two girls must fend off a demon-worshipping cult.

Inspired by the Manson murders, the movie takes place in 1971 and promises a thrilling and subversive twist.

With a talented cast of newcomers and experienced actors, director Jenn Wexler's sophomore feature is highly anticipated and has already garnered critical acclaim.

The Holdovers isn't the only movie out this year about getting stuck at boarding school for the holidays. But as the new trailer for The Sacrifice Game shows, these students have a lot more to worry about than a cantankerous Paul Giamatti. Entertainment Weekly has the new trailer for the upcoming horror film, which features two teenage girls stuck at their boarding school, the Blackvale School for Girls, over the holidays. They make the mistake of letting four friendly strangers in for Christmas - only to quickly find out that they're a demon-worshipping cult intent on summoning a creature from beyond. Worse, the only way to do that is to perform a few human sacrifices - but the two girls aren't going to make it easy for them.

The film takes place in 1971, and is inspired by the panic surrounding the Charles Manson murders of the era. It is the sophomore feature by director Jenn Wexler, who previously directed the 2019 slasher The Ranger; Collider's Wes Skinner deemed The Ranger to be a great punk rock horror movie, dubbing it "refreshingly simple in the unfolding of its plot, all while providing just enough substance before the breezy runtime reaches its climax." The Sacrifice Game will premiere on Shudder December 8, just in time for some holiday horror viewing.

Who are the Stars of 'The Sacrifice Game'?

The two Blackvale students will be played by newcomers Madison Baines (1UP) and Georgia Acken (Circuit Breakers). Their teacher will be played by Chloe Levine (The OA); Olympic skier and American Horror Story: 1984 star Gus Kenworthy will appear as her handyman boyfriend. The quartet of cult killers will be portrayed by Olivia Scott Welch (Fear Street, Lucky Hank), Derek Johns (The Boys, Essex County), Laurent Pitre (Future Man), and Mena Massoud (Aladdin, Reprisal). Director Wexler was excited to subvert Massoud's Disney prince image: "We think of him as this sweet charming guy, this Disney hero. I thought it would be so fun to play with those expectations, and to twist them, and to make him really evil. Mena was so excited to go on that journey."

The Sacrifice Game premiered at the Fantastia International Film Festival early this year, and was well-received. It currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Wexler has been working on the film for over a decade; in addition to directing it, she also produced, and wrote the script with her partner Sean Redlitz.

The Sacrifice Game will stream on Shudder starting December 8. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.