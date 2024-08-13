The Big Picture The Salt Path features Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson in a memorable image from Marianne Elliott's upcoming film.

The film follows Raynor and Moth's journey after losing everything, exploring loss, hope, and resilience along the Cornish coastline.

Anderson and Isaacs are also busy with projects like Tron: Ares and The White Lotus, showcasing their versatility and talent in upcoming roles.

One legend is seated next to another in the very first image to come from Marianne Elliott’s (War Horse) latest feature, The Salt Path. Leading stars, Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise) and Gillian Anderson (The X Files) appear in the shot which coincides with the announcement that the film will celebrate its global debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The pair were first announced to be attached to the production, which serves as an on-screen adaptation of Raynor Winn’s best-selling memoir of the same name, last spring, but since then, things have been rather quiet on The Salt Path front.

Squeezing closely together, married couple Raynor (Anderson) and Moth (Isaacs) enjoy a nice break in the midst of their long journey. Taking in the scenic beauty that surrounds them, the pair gaze into the distance with smiles on their faces, simply enjoying one another’s company and the present moment. Off to their sides, they’ve each tossed down their heavy backpacks that now serve as the storage room for all their essentials. Pots, pans, and a mug hang off Raynor’s pack while the exterior of Moth’s holds a sleeping pad and bag with the flag of Wales stitched at the top.

What’s ‘The Salt Path’ About?

Image via Number 9 Films/Shadowplay Features

So, why are Anderson and Isaacs going back to the very basics and getting so dirty in the first look of The Salt Path? Winn’s book is a look back on one of the most challenging times of her life when she and her husband lost everything — their home, their business, and their farm. To make matters worse, days earlier, Moth was diagnosed with a terminal illness, leaving the couple completely at wits’ end. Unsure of what to do next, they strap on their hiking boots and decide to make the 630-mile journey along the Cornish Devon and Dorset coastline in hopes of finding answers - or at the very least — peace.

What Else Are Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs Working On?

Close

Anderson was most recently spotted in Netflix’s biographical drama, Scoop, and, along with The Salt Path, she’s been busy working on the highly-anticipated next chapter in the Tron franchise, Tron: Ares. On the small screen, Anderson was very recently revealed to be joining the cast of the Channel 4 adaptation of Trespasses and will also soon be seen opposite the likes of Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Lucas Till (The Collective) in Netflix’s Western series, The Abandons.

As for Isaacs, fans of the iconic actor will soon see him back on the big screen in James Strong’s (Broadchurch) hard-hitting biographical film, Words of War, where he’ll star opposite Maxine Peake (Shameless). Many of us are counting down the days until Isaacs and the rest of the star-studded cast of Season 3 of The White Lotus check into the titular resort’s location in Thailand. While we don’t yet know anything about the character he’ll play, Isaacs is set to appear in the critically heralded production alongside an impressive call sheet that also includes Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Parker Posey (Best in Show) and more.

Check out the debut image for The Salt Path above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about Anderson and Isaacs’ latest project.