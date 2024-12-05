In the face of incredible adversity, Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson continue to shuffle one foot in front of the other in the debut trailer for The Salt Path. Based on Raynor Winn’s memoir of the same name, the film follows the unbelievable true story of a couple who - with their backs up against the wall - stuck together and embarked on a 630-mile journey by foot along the South West Coast Path. Helmed by Marianne Elliott, in what marks the filmmaker’s feature-length directorial debut, the movie is a testament to the human spirit, and judging by the trailer alone, it's going to leave audiences in floods of tears when it arrives in U.K. and Irish cinemas on April 25, 2025.

From the opening scene alone, it’s clear that The Salt Path will not only tell the story of Raynor (Isaacs) and Moth Winn’s (Anderson) trek across the miles-long scenic trail, but it will transport audiences through sweeping cinematography. In it, we meet a couple who have been pushed into homelessness and - on top of that - are also facing a troubling health diagnosis. With nothing left to lose, they decide to go on the trip of a lifetime and walk the coastal path for as far as it will carry them. Along the way, they’ll face the reality of Raynor’s illness and battle the elements, all while discovering that there’s plenty of peace in letting go.

Jason Isaacs' Journey with Moth Winn

Earlier this year, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt caught up with Isaacs to talk about his work on The Salt Path. First and foremost, the Harry Potter alum wanted to make certain that audiences knew just how real the Winn’s story was. “He’s not a character, he’s a real guy,” Isaacs said,

“These real people went through an extraordinary time. They lost everything. They lost their house and their money. In the same week that they unexpectedly lost everything they owned, including the home where their kids were growing up - the kids were away at college but still kids, and there was nowhere to come home to - they went to the doctor to see about this persistent ache. He’d fallen through the roof of a barn - they were farmers - and the doctor said, ‘Oh no, it’s not arthritis. It’s a fatal neurological condition, and you don’t have very long to live.’”

When it comes to the love and relationship shared between the married couple, Isaacs said that he believed that’s the film’s beauty as it’s core, explaining,

“When you see the two of them together, they're so devoted to each other. They've been together since they were teenagers. The fact that they lost everything and partly blamed each other for it for a while, and were battling against the worst things that nature can throw at you, stripped them down to their bare core, who they were with everything lost. Who they were, were people who had love at their core. So what I took away from it, I suppose, is that none of the stuff we have around us, none of the things we think we want, count. What really counts when it's all gone is who we’re there for, and who's there for us.”

The Salt Path premieres in UK and Irish theaters on April 25, 2025.