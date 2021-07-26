The audio drama's second volume follows hot on the heels of its record-breaking first installment.

The Sandman is returning to haunt listeners’ dreams. Audible and DC have announced the premiere date and cast for The Sandman: Act II, the second volume of the audio drama based on Neil Gaiman’s best-selling graphic novels. Premiering exclusively on Audible on September 22, the second installment will continue the story of Dream (James McAvoy) in his quest to evade capture, as he is joined by a number of new faces—er, voices.

The Sandman: Act II features McAvoy returning to the role of Dream, alongside Kat Dennings as Death, Michael Sheen’s Lucifer, and Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven. Joining the cast for the first time is a veritable feast of contemporary talent, including Jeffrey Wright, Regé-Jean Page, Brian Cox, Emma Corrin, John Lithgow, David Tennant, Bill Nighy, Kristen Schaal, Kevin Smith, Aidan Turner, Bebe Neuwirth, Adrian Lester, Miriam Margolyes, Arthur Darvill, and Ray Porter.

Director and executive producer Dirk Maggs and composer James Hannigan are both set to return, along with Gaiman as co-executive producer, narrator, and creative director.

This newest installment of The Sandman is set to adapt volumes four and five — Season of Mists and A Game of You — of the graphic novel series, along with its Distant Mirrors quartet and Convergence trio from volume six, Fables & Reflections. The second installment follows hot on the heels of the success of its predecessor, released in July of last year to record-breaking preorders. The first volume of The Sandman is currently the best-selling Audible Original in the company’s history, and occupied the number one spot on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list for two months after its release.

And, in anticipation of the second installment’s September debut, fans in the United States can now catch up on or experience The Sandman for the first time for free. Through Audible, listeners can download the complete first installment through October 22, as well as being able to listen to episodes one to three via Amazon Music, and hear the work in its entirety via Alexa-enabled devices from August 3 to August 31.

The Sandman: Act II will be available on Audible only on September 22, for a one-time price of $29.95.

