Audible is making a surprise return to the world of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. Without warning, the audiobook giant released Act III of their star-studded adaptation, continuing the stories of the beloved graphic novels. Where Act I covered three volumes with Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country, and Act II included Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence, Act III will adapt two more volumes for audio listeners - Brief Lives and Worlds' End. All three acts are now available exclusively on Audible.

Brief Lives follows Delirium and her attempts to make peace with her brother Destruction, only he has long been missing. Enlisting the help of Dream, she reaches out to some of her brother's closest acquaintances in an attempt to find out where he may be hiding. In the process, Dream also comes into contact with his spurned son Orpheus whom he goes to in desperation to find Destruction. Worlds' End, meanwhile, is the third collection of stories within The Sandman, centering on travelers who are stuck within the Worlds' End inn and the stories they share as they wait out the ongoing reality storm.

The series is also bringing back its star-studded cast led by James McAvoy as the titular Sandman Dream and Kristen Schaal starring opposite him as Delirium. It also features Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, and Jeffrey Wright as Destiny with Andy Serkis, Riz Ahmed, Regé-Jean Page, Kevin Smith, Bebe Neuwirth, Niamh Walsh, Arthur Darvill, and Ray Porter all returning as part of the full ensemble cast. Entering The Dreaming for the first time are David Harewood as Destruction, Wil Wheaton as Brant Tucker, and KJ Apa as Prez. Gaiman also returns to narrate the latest installment.

Audible's adaptation blew up from the moment of the first act's release in 2020. The first installment broke records at the company, becoming its bestselling original ever and taking over the top spot on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction for three straight months from June to August. The Sandman: Act II nearly repeated that feat, rising to second place on The New York Times bestseller list and becoming Audible's second-best selling original in the first 90 days, just behind Act I. Alongside the cast, the same creatives that made the first two acts are back with Dirk Maggs executive producing alongside creative director Gaiman. BAFTA Award winner James Hannigan also returns to compose the score.

Fans of Gaiman's landmark graphic novel series have had no shortage of ways lately to experience the story. Netflix's Sandman adaptation starring Tom Sturridge was a big hit with audiences, disproving the long-held notion that the series was impossible to adapt. Despite its success though, Season 2 is still not a sure thing yet. Considering what Gaiman has said in the past, it may be a bit while Netflix weighs the risk of continuing such an expensive show.

For now, check out The Sandman: Act III to experience more of Gaiman's series exclusively on Audible.