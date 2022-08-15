The Sandman, the new astounding series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comics of the same name, officially premiered on Netflix on August 5th. While many fans of the book series were already familiar with the source material's diverse characters, the TV show successfully managed to properly introduce a beautifully crafted fantasy world to a new and possibly larger audience.

Wonderfully played by Tom Sturridge, Dream wins viewers' hearts nearly as soon as he steps foot on screen for the first time. Intense and peculiar, the character captivates the audience with his almost hypnotizing charm and intelligence. Never short on tragedies, this dark series, which follows Dream's escape after years of imprisonment by a mortal wizard, counts several devastating events throughout the episodes — among them, deaths.

This article contains spoilers for the first season of The Sandman.

9) Aunt Clarice and Uncle Barnaby

Not going to lie: it is hard to feel remotely empathetic towards someone's death when said someone once was a grown adult who straight-up abused children. It was clear from the beginning that Uncle Barnaby (Sam Hazeldine) was not a good person; Aunt Clarice (Lisa O'Hare), on the other hand, miserably tried to be — while she often attempted to help Jed, the character never did anything remotely relevant to get him out of the awful situation he was often put through.

The two characters were eventually killed when The Corinthian, played by Boyd Holbrook, visited them and took Jed away.

8) Roderick Burgess

Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) was the child of a wealthy aristocratic family and the Lord Magus of the Order of the Ancient Mysteries. He captured Dream to get his son back from the dead, but the plan went terribly wrong.

Surprisingly, the character died a very normal death after a scuffle with his son, Alex (Laurie Kynaston). The wizard kicks the bucket early — he accidentally bangs his head and passes out almost immediately during the very first episode. It is hard to feel sad about Roderick's fate as he was deeply flawed and did some questionable things.

7) The Corinthian

Although The Corinthian was literally a cold-blooded serial killer, for some reason his death was somehow sadder than the two previously mentioned. Nevertheless, there is hardly any doubt that the character deserved his fate, especially after corrupting the world with his vileness and attempting to turn Rose (Kyo Ra) against his master.

​​​​​The interesting thing about the last scene the two characters share is the way Dream never fails to acknowledge his wrongs; although flawed, The Corinthian, who was eventually turned into sand by the protagonist during a brief face-off, was, too, part of Dream's own creation.

6) The Diners

Thanks to David Thewlis' John Dee and his stolen relic, a lot happened in the timespan of one very bizarre episode (arguably one of the season's finest, featuring brilliant storytelling). Viewers were introduced to new characters, completely blown away by their final destination. It all happens when Dee tries to turn the world into a brutally honest one with the aid of the dream stone.

Needless to say, a series of chaotic events quickly unfold, and the five humans inside the diner are very different from what meets the eye. The characters go mad and ultimately die, which is somewhat sad given that they were all just pioneers in Dee's game.

5) Ethel Cripps

Funny enough, Joely Richardson's Ethel dies of old age, but her death in the series feels almost premature. While, for some, Ethel isn't one of the best characters in the series, it isn't hard to sympathize with her, understand her motives or, at least, feel compassionate towards what she went through.

Well-intentioned and intelligent, John Dee's mother died after she gifted her son the amulet of protection — a very valuable tool for dealing with the supernatural — hoping it would help protect him in the future.

4) Rachel

Rachel, played by Eleanor Fanyinka, was Johanna Constantine's (Jenna Coleman) former love interest. When Constantine and Dream are on a quest to find his sand pouch, the aristocrat realizes that she left it with her ex-girlfriend — this is very bad news since the sand isn't meant for humans.

They then go to Rachel's house and find her dying in bed. By taking the sand away, Rachel faces inevitable death. Morpheus does an act of kindness and gifts her with a beautiful dream for her to enjoy during her last moments. The character dies peacefully.

3) Unity

Sandra James-Young beautifully brings kind-hearted Unity Kinkaid to life. When she was a child, Unity fell victim to the destruction of The Dreaming. After missing out her entire life, she ultimately discovers that she has a granddaughter, Rose, with whom she plans to spend the rest of her life.

On a beautiful flower field, Unity selflessly saves Rose's life by volunteering to become the vortex, as the role was always meant to be hers but, given the fact that she spent a century asleep, ended up being passed down to her granddaughter. Because Dream had no choice but to destroy the vortex, Unity dies in a heartbreaking scene.

2) Jessamy

Jessamy the Raven was the only being who attempted to help Dream when he was locked inside Roderick Burgess' home. Everything was going according to plan when the bird was shot dead by Alex, Roderick's son, as he tried to break into Morpheus' cage.

What made Jessamy's death so heart-rending, apart from the fact that the bird was pretty much Dream's only friend, was the way he equally represented hope — a hope now destroyed.

1) Gregory

Few things are quite as heartbreaking as watching an innocent being die for the greater good, especially when said being is too pure for this world and the others. Gregory was Cain's (Sanjeev Bhaskar) pet, a large green gargoyle. To summon Hecate, Dream had to absorb the creature’s life force.

While the gargoyle sacrifices himself with generosity and dignity, fans worldwide can't help but showcase their discontent with the whole situation. Justice for Gregory!

