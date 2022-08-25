The Sandman surprised fans when a bonus episode became available to stream on Netflix last weekend. Said episode adapted two of the most popular stories from the Sandman comic series, "Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope". Not only did the episode blend together two different styles of film, as "Dream of a Thousand Cats" was fully animated, but the "Calliope" segment referenced a character that fans of the Sandman comic instantly recognized: Orpheus, the son of the Lord of Dreams Morpheus (Tom Sturridge).

"Caillope" finds the titular muse (Melissanthi Mahut) trapped on Earth for decades under the thumb of author Erasmus Fry (Derek Jacobi), who uses her powers to keep his writing career going strong. Fry then makes a deal with Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill), who intends to use Caillope's gifts to jumpstart his own stalled career. In desperation, she reaches out to the Fates, who previously appeared in Episode 2 of The Sandman, "Imperfect Hosts," in order to free herself. They tell her to reach out to Morpheus, and when the Lord of Dreams learns what has become of his former wife, his wrath is unforgiving.

The "Caillope" segment, like most of the series, both honors the original story it's based upon and makes alterations to the source material. Caillope is afforded more agency than she was in the comic, and Morpheus feels genuine remorse rather than the outrage that someone stole what was once his. The story even feels like a meta-commentary on the myth of the "difficult genius" and those who hurt others to achieve success. When Madoc says he did what he did so that he can have ideas, Morpheus gives a chilling proclamation: "Then you shall have them...in abundance." To further elaborate on this would spoil the surprise.

Yet it's the mention of Orpheus that is the most exciting. Those who know Greek mythology more than likely know the tale of Orpheus and his lover Eurydice; when Eurydice died of a snake bite, Orpheus traveled to the Underworld and charmed both Hades and Persephone with his music. They agreed to release Eurydice on the condition that Orpheus does not gaze upon her face until he reaches the world of the living. Sadly, Orpheus gets too eager and looks back, only to watch his wife vanish forever.

Sandman co-creator/writer Neil Gaiman put his own spin upon the tale in The Sandman Special #1, which contains a story appropriately titled "The Song of Orpheus." Much like the Greek myth, Orpheus ventures into the Underworld to save Eurydice. However, this time he's helped by two of the Endless, Destruction and Death. Morpheus refuses to help Orpheus, causing the young musician to disavow his father; and in his grief, he ends up suffering a horrible death when he stumbles upon a bacchanal hosted by the god of wine Dionysius. Ripped apart by Dinoysius' followers, Orpheus only survives as a head thanks to Death.

Morpheus eventually does seek out his son's head, enlisting the services of Johanna Constantine to do so. The head is placed under the care of an order of priests until Morpheus asks Orpheus for his help in finding Destruction. Given the positive response to Jenna Coleman's turn as Johanna, having another story that features her in a major role only seems like a winning situation for all involved. And the tormented relationship that Morpheus has with Orpheus is ripe with drama. At the end of Season 1 of The Sandman, he vowed to be a more benevolent ruler of his realm, The Dreaming. Confronting his time as an absentee father is a good way to put that vow to the test.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg has already revealed that he and Gaiman have an actor in mind to play Orpheus. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but we’ve talked about someone that we feel very strongly about,” he told Variety shortly after the episode aired. “And we have had those conversations and if we get a second season, we would love to be able to cast that person. We are conceiving of the whole season with this person in mind.” While a second season hasn't been announced by Netflix, the fact that the series plans to continue exploring Morpheus' flaws and family issues is a promising prospect.