If you binge-watched fantasy series The Sandman and are eager for more episodes… Well, Netflix is happy to help! The streamer hasn’t officially renewed the series for Season 2 yet, but they just revealed that a special bonus episode will soon become available for you to stream. The episode will cover a separate arc from the Sandman comic book series, but much like the main story, it will chronicle Dream (Tom Sturridge) caring for his realm while all sorts of creatures pop between dimensions.

The two-part bonus episode will tell two short stories: “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope.” The former is one of the most popular tales from the Sandman universe, and it centers around a Siamese cat that loses hope on humanity after witnessing a brutal murder. She then meets Dream, who takes her to a wonderfully different world. The story was written by series creator Neil Gaiman himself. “Calliope” follows a frustrated author who managed to write a best-selling novel, but now can’t follow up with a second installment. He then strikes a deal with an entity in order to find his creativity once again.

The cat story will be told in animated format, and it features the voice work of a star-studded cast that includes Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Rosie Day (Living the Dream), David Gyasi (Interstellar), James McAvoy (X-Men film series), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Michael Sheen (The Twilight Saga), and Tom Wu (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw).

The animated portion of the episode is directed and has a production design by Hisko Hulsing, who previously worked on the stunning-looking Prime Video animated sci-fi series Undone. Hulsing broke down the approach for The Sandman episode in an official statement:

“We endeavored to make the animated version of ‘A Dream of a Thousand Cats’ as mesmerizing and hypnotic as we could by utilizing the magic of real oil paintings on canvas. We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time. Untold Studio’s in London created the breathtaking 3D animation of the cats. The wonderful 2D animation, oil paintings and stylizing were all done at Submarine Studio’s in Amsterdam.”

“Calliope” features Melissanthi Mahut (Eurovision) as the title character, as well as Arthur Darvill (Legends of Tomorrow), Kevin Harvey (Hidden), Amita Suman (Ackley Bridge), and Derek Jacobi (Gladiator). Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Souad Faress (Dune) and Dinita Gohil (Our House) reprise their roles as Fate Mother, Fate Crone, and Fate Maiden, respectively. It is directed by Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood). Hooper and Hulsing are no strangers to The Sandman, as the duo joined forces to direct the tenth episode of the main series.

The Sandman is based on an award-winning and globally acclaimed comic book series created by Neil Gaiman in 1989. It was considered impossible to adapt for decades, until Netflix took on the challenge with Gaiman himself, David S. Goyer (Batman Begins), and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman). The live-action series premiered on August 5 to immense critical acclaim.

