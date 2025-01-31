Editor's Note: The following contains descriptions of sexual assault that some readers may find disturbing.It was all just a dream. Fans of The Sandman waited decades for their favorite title to get a decent adaptation, and now that they finally did, it's gone. Netflix announced today that the ambitious series is canceled after two seasons — meaning that the episodes that were filmed will still debut at some point. Whether this is a coincidence or not, the announcement comes just a little over a week after series creator Neil Gaiman was accused by several women of sexual assault.

Before we dive into the main controversy, we do have to admit that the future of The Sandman was uncertain. Despite fans loving it with all their hearts, Netflix wasn't quick to renew the show to Season 2. However, the streamer seemed willing to innovate with new episodes, since they were even reluctant to call the next part of the series "Season 2." If the new episodes performed even worse than Season 1, chances are that the show would be at risk of cancelation anyway — the difference is, fans would be able to fight for it and beg Netflix for more. Now, it doesn't seem likely that this will happen.

And this was all before what happened last week. Gaiman, who not only was the executive producer of the series but the creator of The Sandman stories himself, was accused by nine women, and the terrible events were described in gory detail by some of them in an article published by Vulture. The reports include violent behavior from Gaiman, non-consensual relationships and money offered to pay for one woman's therapy sessions after the assaults. To make things worse, Gaiman spoke up about the allegations and stated that he "half-recognized" some moments. He wrote: "I don't accept there was any abuse."

'The Sandman' Isn't The Only Neil Gaiman Project Axed

The Sandman is just the latest project that meets a bitter end after companies decided to demonstrate their support for the women who were victims. Amazon cancelled the third season of Good Omens, and decided to end the series with a 90-minute episode which, according to the studio, has no involvement of the author. Disney+ paused production of upcoming adaptation The Graveyard Book indefinitely. Earlier this week, the stage production Coraline — A Musical suspended production, calling it "impossible to continue in the context of the allegations against its original author."

Even before all of this, The Sandman production was moving at a slow pace. Filming reportedly kicked off in mid-2023, then it was paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Then, production resumed in late 2023. Ever since then, however, we only got bits and pieces of information, and Netflix hadn't even announced a tentative release date for the new episodes. And now, chances are that it takes even longer for the series to properly come to an end, though as confirmed in Netflix's social media announcement above, Season 2 of The Sandman is set to release in 2025.

You can stream Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix. Or you can watch several other fantasy series not related to Neil Gaiman on the same platform.