One of the many series to take the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Hall H was Netflix’s highly anticipated series, The Sandman. Based on Neil Gaiman's renowned DC comic that some consider to be the greatest comic book series of all time, the series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, or Dream, one of seven eternal entities who control crucial aspects of existence. The first season of The Sandman is reported to cover the story of The Sandman, Volume 1: Preludes & Nocturnes, which follows Dream’s capture by Roderick Burgess and his occult followers in the early 1900s and his subsequent 105 years in captivity.

While some version of The Sandman has been in development for decades, I can think of no better place for the material than on a streaming service like Netflix. Instead of trying to fit the massive story and incredible set of characters into a two-hour movie, streaming will allow the story to showcase the wonderous world that Neil Gaiman and his team of brilliant artists brought to life on the page.

I’ve seen the first three episodes and cannot wait to see the rest of the show.

Shortly after premiering new footage at Comic-Con, cast members Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), Vivienne Acheampong and showrunner Allan Heinberg stopped by the Collider studio. During the fun interview, they talked about what it’s like making a series that means so much to so many people, which of the ten-episode first season they’re most excited for people to see, and what they collect (since they’re at Comic-Con).

The Sandman's cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young and Razane Jammal.

The series is executive produced by Gaiman, Heinberg, and David S. Goyer. The directors of the first season include Mike Barker (101), Jamie Childs (102, 103, 104, 105), Mairzee Almas (106), Andrés Baiz (107, 108), Coralie Fargeat (109), and Louise Hooper (110).

Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Kyo Ra, Vivienne Acheampong, and Allan Heinberg

Heinberg on what it’s like trying to bring one of the greatest comic series to life?

The cast talks about what it means to play a role that means so much to so many people.

Which of the ten-episode first season are they most excited for people to see?

Since they’re at Comic-Con, what is the thing they would geek out over if they walked the convention floor.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Sandman:

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

