Netflix’s The Sandman has been one of the most faithful adaptations of a comic book yet and left fans wanting for more after Season 1 premiered in August. Though the streamer took its own sweet time, the series was renewed for Season 2 in November to fans' and creator Neil Gaiman’s delight. At the recent CCXP panel for Sandman, fans’ love was apparent for their favorite series as the crowd gave a roaring welcome to cast members Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Vivienne Acheampong as they arrived on the stage. In a video shared by Collider’s own Steve Weintraub on Twitter, fans’ excitement was quite apparent. Commenting on the video Gaiman wrote, “There are people on this planet louder than the Brazilians, but they are few in number and you have to travel far to reach them.”

Upon its release, The Sandman Season 1 was an instant critical success and gathered much appreciation from fans for its faithfulness to the source material. The road to making Sandman wasn’t an easy one with efforts beginning in 1991 to adapt it as a movie it had been in development hell since and at one point actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt was attached to star and direct. However, it was only when Netflix came on board to adapt it as a series in 2019 that the wheel really began to turn. The renewal for Season 2 wasn’t swift either as fans waited since August for the good news.

Season 1 follows Morpheous aka Dream, the personification of dreams and ruler of ‘The Dreaming,’ who escapes a century-long captivity and sets out to restore his realm to its former glory after it deteriorated in his absence. The 10-episode-long series gave us many mystical characters alongside Dream and his family. A special two-part eleventh episode was released to fans’ surprise which showcased two tales, "Calliope" and an animated feature "Dream of a Thousand Cats." All over the series has brilliant performances and great storylines that do complete justice to Gaiman’s comics.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Sandman': Neil Gaiman on Casting Delirium in Season 2

The stellar star cast includes Tom Sturridge as Morpheous/Dream, Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Jena Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Kyo Ra/Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, Howell-Baptiste as Death, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, among many more.

Sandman Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. No release date for Season 2 is set yet by the streamer. You can check out the crowd reaction below: